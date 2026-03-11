Trump Wore Baseball Cap to Soldier’s Dignified Transfer—Then Skipped the Next One Entirely

Donald Trump’s appearance at the dignified transfer ceremony of the slain soldiers of the Iran war made headlines. He attended the military funeral of the six soldiers who lost their lives in the ongoing Iran war, wearing a baseball cap. The accessory was branded with his previous USA campaign.

​The dignified transfer ceremony is a solemn military tradition. In events like these, clothing is closely watched, and usually formal wear is expected from the attendees. Trump’s casual choice of self-branded baseball cap showed a lack of respect for fallen soldiers.

​His baseball cap drew swift backlash. Many felt it was deeply out of place. Many critics of the U.S. President condemned the cap. They said it lacked dignity and respect. Californian governor Gavin Newsom did not hold back. He wrote on social media, “Take your hat off, you disgusting little man.”

The six fallen warriors represent the very best of America, giving everything in service to our country. Their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Freedom is never free. May God bless them, their families, and the United States of America. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TjEoZWhG0N — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 7, 2026

Others deduced that Trump’s brand-driven personality clashed with the requisite expectations of humility and respect expected of him. The fact that it was the U.S. President who bypassed protocols during national mourning left many surprised.

Trump faced fierce criticism after the first ceremony. He appears to have skipped the second one altogether. A similar dignified transfer of the Iran war dead was hosted for Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington on Monday night, at the same place. The 26-year-old soldier died from serious injuries. He was gravely injured during an attack on U.S. troops on March 1. The attack took place at the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

​As the solemn ceremony went on, it was clearly Trump’s absence that became obvious. Vice President JD Vance attended the ceremony this time. Pete Hegseth and other top military officials were also present. The real reason for the U.S. President’s absence could not be known. However, Trump’s public schedule for that day tells a different story.

​The 79-year-old President had spent that day in Florida. Members of Congress joined him there. They attended the House Republicans’ annual policy retreat. It was held at Trump’s golf club in Doral. As the transfer took place, he was on his way back to Washington, D.C.

​Despite his absence, his administration still made an official statement, although it gave an unclear account of the President’s presence at the ceremony. The statement from the White House to The Independent claimed that Donald Trump echoed similar emotions of support for the fallen war heroes.​

FOLKS — Look at Donald Trump!!!!! What’s up with the baseball cap? pic.twitter.com/HctUMNpg8Q — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) March 7, 2026

Spokesperson Olivia Wales said, “President Trump, Vice President Vance, and Secretary Hegseth have all welcomed our fallen heroes home who made the ultimate sacrifice in support of the noble Operation Epic Fury. The President, Vice President, and Secretary grieved with their incredible families, shared their love, and expressed their deep gratitude for our entire nation. These men and women gave up their lives in defense of our freedom, and President Trump will never forget their honorable service and selfless devotion. They represent the very best of America.”

​The fallen soldier, Sgt Pennington, is listed as the seventh service member from the U.S. militia who has lost their life while in action for Operation Epic Fury. He graduated from high school in 2017 and joined the Army right after.

The slain soldier will now be posthumously promoted to staff sergeant. In his memory, the Kentucky community lowered their flags to half mast. Several officials and military leaders praised his sacrifice.