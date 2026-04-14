Vance Says “Very Worried” Erika Kirk Missed Event After Serious Security Threats

JD Vance addressed a crowd at a Turning Point USA Event at the University of Georgia on Tuesday. He shared that after Erika Kirk received threats, she decided that she would rather skip the event than attend it, reported The Mirror US.

When Vance took to the stage, he told them why she couldn’t make it, saying, “Well, first of all, I love Erika and I know that she did get some threats, and, you know, about two hours ago, I was a little worried we were going to have to cancel the event because Erika was not going to come and she was very worried about it.”

Vance had just returned from Hungary, promoting and supporting former Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and then had to weigh in about whether the TPUSA event could continue Kirk could not attend. He explained his thought process, saying that he first spoke to the Secret Service before making any decisions. It was only after that that he said, “You know what? Let’s let Erika do what she needs to do for herself and her family,” He felt sure that they could find a moderator to co-chair the event with him. He told the Secret Service, “I’m sure Andrew will fill in, and let’s go and make this an amazing event,” Vance said.

🚨 BREAKING: JD Vance just revealed Erika Kirk got VIOLENT THREATS and had to CANCEL her appearance at the University of Georgia Absolutely DESPICABLE. VANCE: “I was worried we’d have to cancel the event because Erika was not gonna come, she was very worried. I talked to… pic.twitter.com/pmIwfUmK9y — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 14, 2026

Luckily, the event’s spokesperson Andrew Kolvet did agree to stand in for her after she canceled. “I’m on stage here instead of our friend Erika Kirk. That’s right, because unfortunately, she has received some very serious threats in her direction,” Kolvet said. “It’s a terrible reflection on the state of reality and the state of the country.” He also shared that she has received threats from “surprising places.”

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed when he spoke at a Turning Point USA event last year. As his widow, Erika Kirk exercised caution when the threats came and decided that she would be better off not taking the trip. The situation underscores how shootings at tertiary institutions have become a national crisis, and that she knows first-hand about the loss of a loved one during a rally.

Tyler Robinson, the man who is accused of firing the shots that killed Charlie Kirk, is currently in custody and is facing several charges. Prosecutors say that he shot from a rooftop and now faces charges including aggravated murder. Robinson may face the death penalty if he is convinced by a court of law. Erika Kirk has stepped into the role that was her husband’s, and has become the face of the organization despite growing concern for people in public roles and their safety.

Turning Point USA seems to have misestimated crowd size for Vance. Akins Ford Arena less than 25% filled for the vice president. pic.twitter.com/K2SnkmuATh — Jake Traylor (@jake__traylor) April 14, 2026

Erika recently spoke out about the growing number of trolls that she faces online. “I really do not care,” she said to Karoline Leavitt at a TPUSA event in early April. “I really do not care,” she added for emphasis. “There will be people that are like, ‘did you see what they’re saying about you on X?’ Like, no… I don’t have time. And actually, quite frankly, I really do not care,” she said. Erika does care about her safety, and it seems as if she will take extra measures to ensure that she is.

As for Vance, she is backing him to become the next president. “We are going to get my husband’s friend JD Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible,” she promised.