Diamond From Diamond & Silk Passes Away, Her Death Sparks COVID Debate on Twitter
Political commentator Lynette Hardaway has passed away on January 9, 2023. She is perhaps better known by her online persona, Diamond. She was one-half the Black conservative vlogging and political commentating duo, Diamond & Silk.
She is survived by her sister Rochelle (Silk) and news of her passing was shared on the duo's official Twitter account.
The siblings gained notoriety for their vocally Pro-Trump stances and public endorsements of the former President. As of this writing, a pinned tweet on the duo's official Twitter account shows a photo of them embracing Donald Trump with a caption that reads: "President Trump has our full and complete endorsement! #Trump2024"
According to NBC News, Trump commented on Lynette's death on his Truth Social platform, writing that her passing was "really bad news for Republicans" and stating: "Our beautiful Diamond of Diamond and Silk has just passed away at her home in the state she loved so much, North Carolina."
The pair's official Twitter account didn't divulge any other information into her passing but penned in a tweet: "The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family! Memorial Ceremony TBA."
On January 6th, 2023, the anniversary of the US Capitol being stormed by throngs of pro-Trump protesters, including a guy dressed like a Buffalo, the Diamond and Silk account posted what many deemed suspicious video footage of that day. The clip appears to show security officers allowing protesters into the building.
The duo became widely known after taking the stage at a pro-Trump event in 2016 where they strongly advocated for him. Their popularity grew from there and the sisters secured themselves a deal with Fox News in 2018.
The Daily Beast stated that Diamond & Silk would ultimately have their working relationship with Fox terminated for purportedly spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic.
A number of folks on social media are pointing out the fact that Diamond was hospitalized in November of 2022 due to a respiratory illness that many believe was either COVID or COVID related.
The Inquisitir gives its condolences to Lynette's family and friends during this trying time.