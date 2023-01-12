Home > US Politics Source: Getty Diamond From Diamond & Silk Passes Away, Her Death Sparks COVID Debate on Twitter By Mustafa Jones Jan. 12 2023, Published 4:02 p.m. ET

Political commentator Lynette Hardaway has passed away on January 9, 2023. She is perhaps better known by her online persona, Diamond. She was one-half the Black conservative vlogging and political commentating duo, Diamond & Silk. She is survived by her sister Rochelle (Silk) and news of her passing was shared on the duo's official Twitter account.

The siblings gained notoriety for their vocally Pro-Trump stances and public endorsements of the former President. As of this writing, a pinned tweet on the duo's official Twitter account shows a photo of them embracing Donald Trump with a caption that reads: "President Trump has our full and complete endorsement! #Trump2024"

President Trump has our full and complete endorsement!#Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/D99HqjeuRg — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) November 16, 2022

According to NBC News, Trump commented on Lynette's death on his Truth Social platform, writing that her passing was "really bad news for Republicans" and stating: "Our beautiful Diamond of Diamond and Silk has just passed away at her home in the state she loved so much, North Carolina."

The pair's official Twitter account didn't divulge any other information into her passing but penned in a tweet: "The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family! Memorial Ceremony TBA."

The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family! Memorial Ceremony TBA.



On January 6th, 2023, the anniversary of the US Capitol being stormed by throngs of pro-Trump protesters, including a guy dressed like a Buffalo, the Diamond and Silk account posted what many deemed suspicious video footage of that day. The clip appears to show security officers allowing protesters into the building.

The duo became widely known after taking the stage at a pro-Trump event in 2016 where they strongly advocated for him. Their popularity grew from there and the sisters secured themselves a deal with Fox News in 2018.

Diamond —of the right-wing, Trump- loving duo Diamond and Silk— has died. In late November, she was hospitalized due to COVID-19. The duo was fired by Fox News a couple years ago for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines. You cannot script this stuff. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) January 10, 2023 Source: Twittewr | @marclamonthill

The Daily Beast stated that Diamond & Silk would ultimately have their working relationship with Fox terminated for purportedly spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic.

These depraved individuals cheering about Diamond's of Diamond and Silk passing are not humans. The "vaccine" does not protect you from getting or transmitting the virus ..so exactly what satisfaction do they get in trashing her in death?

