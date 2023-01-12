The Inquisitr
Lynette Hardaway Gett
Source: Getty

Diamond From Diamond & Silk Passes Away, Her Death Sparks COVID Debate on Twitter

By

Jan. 12 2023, Published 4:02 p.m. ET

Political commentator Lynette Hardaway has passed away on January 9, 2023. She is perhaps better known by her online persona, Diamond. She was one-half the Black conservative vlogging and political commentating duo, Diamond & Silk.

She is survived by her sister Rochelle (Silk) and news of her passing was shared on the duo's official Twitter account.

The siblings gained notoriety for their vocally Pro-Trump stances and public endorsements of the former President. As of this writing, a pinned tweet on the duo's official Twitter account shows a photo of them embracing Donald Trump with a caption that reads: "President Trump has our full and complete endorsement! #Trump2024"

Source: Twitter | @DiamondandSilk
According to NBC News, Trump commented on Lynette's death on his Truth Social platform, writing that her passing was "really bad news for Republicans" and stating: "Our beautiful Diamond of Diamond and Silk has just passed away at her home in the state she loved so much, North Carolina."

trump truth social diamond silk
Source: Truth Social | @realDonaldTrump
The pair's official Twitter account didn't divulge any other information into her passing but penned in a tweet: "The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family! Memorial Ceremony TBA."

Source: Twitter | @DiamondandSilk
On January 6th, 2023, the anniversary of the US Capitol being stormed by throngs of pro-Trump protesters, including a guy dressed like a Buffalo, the Diamond and Silk account posted what many deemed suspicious video footage of that day. The clip appears to show security officers allowing protesters into the building.

Source: Twitter | @DiamondSilk
The duo became widely known after taking the stage at a pro-Trump event in 2016 where they strongly advocated for him. Their popularity grew from there and the sisters secured themselves a deal with Fox News in 2018.

Source: Twittewr | @marclamonthill
The Daily Beast stated that Diamond & Silk would ultimately have their working relationship with Fox terminated for purportedly spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Twitter | @jenjenL49

A number of folks on social media are pointing out the fact that Diamond was hospitalized in November of 2022 due to a respiratory illness that many believe was either COVID or COVID related.

The Inquisitir gives its condolences to Lynette's family and friends during this trying time.

