Here’s How Tiffany Trump Is on Her Way to Become Donald Trump’s New ‘First Daughter'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2023. It has since been updated.

In a never-ending tunnel of events, the focus has shifted to another Trump family member, Tiffany Trump. As Donald Trump’s relationship with his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, appears to be on shaky ground, Tiffany is stepping into the limelight and publicly supporting her father during his challenging times. Could Tiffany be the new 'First Daughter' in Trump’s life? Once a loyal and active participant in her father’s political career, Ivanka has recently distanced herself from the former president.

Her refusal to indulge in his 2024 campaign, her subdued response to his indictment, and her notable absence at his post-arraignment speech at Mar-a-Lago have posed questions about her commitment to her father’s cause. While she and Jared Kushner claimed they were celebrating Passover in Wyoming during the speech, her absence alongside her adult siblings was palpable.

With Ivanka’s consistent waning involvement in her father’s political affairs, all eyes have turned to former President Trump’s younger daughter, Tiffany. Vanity Fair reports that her father’s public acknowledgment of Tiffany during his post-arraignment speech drew more attention because Trump often seemed to forget her existence. She has remained somewhat in the shadows within the Trump family, with her siblings reportedly referring to her as the "red-haired stepchild," according to Michael Cohen's memoir. However, Tiffany’s position within the family dynamic is shifting. Ivanka is maintaining distance from her father, Trump, due to his tarnished reputation. According to the sources in The Guardian, Tiffany is gradually garnering more of her father’s attention. By supporting his father in his difficult times in the wide public eye, she may be attempting to strengthen her connection with him.

A recent Page Six article titled, "Is Tiffany Trump Taking Ivanka's Place as Donald's 'First Daughter'?" points out that the former president's younger daughter Tiffany’s recent moves are suggestive of her pursuit to become a more significant figure in her father’s life. Interestingly, it often takes an obstacle to bring family closer together, and the Trump family is no exception. As former President Trump faces a never-ending series of legal challenges and a dozen felony charges, his family dynamics are evolving. Tiffany's emerging role within the family underscores the complexities of their relationships and her pursuit to connect with her father.

While Tiffany's journey into the role of 'First Daughter' may be in its early stages, her growing visibility within the Trump family is undeniable. As the Trump family navigates the trials and tribulations of their public lives, Tiffany's path is one to watch closely. In the ever-evolving Trump family narrative, Tiffany's journey from being referred to as the "red-haired stepchild" to a potentially pivotal player in her father's life showcases the dynamics and complexities of a high-profile family grappling with adversity.