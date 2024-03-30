Here’s Why Tiffany Trump Is Donald Trump’s ‘Wild-Card’ Daughter

Former President Donald Trump and his campaigning team that is passionately working to ensure that he hopefully secures his place as a candidate for the Republic. While it can indeed become a stressful ordeal, it is vital to have the support of loved ones during this battle for all candidates participating in the upcoming elections. For Trump, he’s been constantly surrounded by the warmth of his beautiful family.

Many of his family members such as his wife Melania Trump, son Donald Trump Jr., and daughter Ivanka Trump, are often in the limelight. There’s one more daughter of his who is allegedly known as a “wild card” as per Business Insider.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Astrid Stawiarz

Tiffany Trump is a socialite from New York who’s constantly involved in fashion and music. She even holds a position in Trump’s company and seems to be quite successful at the business game like her dad. Although Tiffany has only just begun making a splash, her activity has been on the down low through the years reportedly due to her being one of the lesser-known Trumps in the family.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole

Tiffany is the daughter of Marla Maples, her dad’s second wife. The two of them were married briefly between 1993 and 1999 and split shortly after. Even though Maples doesn’t interact with the Trump family much, she does spend as much time with her daughter as possible. Coming back to her social presence, she’s been spotted at numerous parties with New York’s most wealthy children from Instagram who are equally influential as their parents. Apart from that she’s reportedly an intern at one of the most highly esteemed Fashion Magazine brands, Vogue.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

The young adult has been known to have a keen interest in the world of style and when spotted out in public, she’s often dressed well from head to toe in outfits from famous designers. It was her step-sister Ivanka who helped Tiffany out by recommending her for the prestigious internship in the first place.

Ivanka Trump posts photo from Tiffany Trump’s wedding with Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was wearing all black, cropped out. pic.twitter.com/9T8jcI0CEa — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 14, 2022

According to a 2013 article by Daily Mail, Ivanka even set up a luncheon with the pioneer of Vogue herself, Anna Wintour. But, there seemingly aren’t any form of special privileges for young Tiffany as she has to work just as hard in a fierce environment. As per sources, she’s supposed to get at it early in the morning by 5:30 AM.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

It wasn’t just her step-sister’s recommendation that earned her this golden opportunity, being her dad’s daughter, she too possesses an incredible level of intellect. She’s currently att

ending the renowned Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania as a senior. Which just so happens to be her father’s alma mater. At such a young age, Tiffany is already a trailblazer. Whether or not she’ll possibly forge a path into politics like her father is yet to be seen. But for now, as per sources, she’s very enthusiastic and passionate about fashion design.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 14, 2023. It has since been updated.