5 Negative Remarks Donald Trump Made About Ron Desantis Before Being Endorsed by Him

Here Are The Comments Donald Trump Made About Ron DeSantis

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Alex Wong

The dramatic saga between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump reached a rather different conclusion on a Sunday afternoon. This marked the Florida governor's exit from the presidential race, a move coupled with the unexpected twist of endorsing his former adversary. Over nearly a year, DeSantis had held the position of Trump's primary challenger in the presidential primary, which consequently made him the prime target for a barrage of insults and attacks from the former president. Delving into the worst exchanges, here are the top five most insulting comments that Trump directed at his recent endorser.

1. Trump Hints That DeSantis Has Groomed Children

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Alex Wong

In February of last year, Trump escalated his criticisms of DeSantis. He posted on Truth Social, suggesting that DeSantis was providing alcohol to high school girls while working as a teacher. Trump presented an image of a younger DeSantis happily pictured with three women, their faces deliberately blurred. Trump sarcastically wrote, “That’s not Ron, is it? He would never do such a thing!” In the past year, details emerged about DeSantis' tenure as a teacher at the Darlington School in northwest Georgia, according to Rolling Stone. The report highlighted those numerous students recounted DeSantis being a regular presence at gatherings with senior students from the school.

2. Doubting DeSantis' Manhood

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Brandon Bell

The campaign of former President Trump raised doubts about Florida Governor DeSantis' masculinity as he prepared to participate in a Nevada event famous for featuring dishes made from stewed and fried lamb testicles, as per the New York Post. “Not surprised Ron DeSantis is looking for a set of balls,” Chris LaCivita said. LaCivita served as a senior adviser to former President Trump's campaign. In response, the DeSantis camp asserted that Trump's campaign was excessively fixated on the governor's genitalia.

3. Meatballs Ron Nickname

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chip Somodevilla

During the campaign journey, Trump tried out different nicknames for DeSantis. However, in February of the past year, Trump turned to Truth Social and started suggesting the moniker "Meatball Ron" to his followers. According to The Guardian, Trump stated, “I will never call Ron DeSanctimonious ‘Meatball’ Ron, as the Fake News is insisting I will.” He added, “Even though Fox News killing lightweight Paul Ryan is revered by him... it would be totally inappropriate to use the word “meatball” as a moniker for Ron!"

4. Targeting Casey DeSantis

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Joe Raedle

The Trump campaign launched an offensive against Casey, the wife of the Florida governor, alleging her involvement in an organized attempt at voter fraud. This accusation came after she extended invitations to out-of-state voters to take part in the Iowa caucus, according to Mediaite. In an interview in December, Casey asserted that Iowa residency was not a prerequisite for participating in the caucus. These statements triggered a vehement reaction from the Trump campaign, accusing the couple of attempting to manipulate the caucus through fraudulent means.

5. Pudding Fingers

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Dietsch

A MAGA advertisement has targeted Ron DeSantis by recreating his peculiar way of consuming chocolate pudding with his fingers, using it as a means to criticize both his eating habits and political track record. “Ron DeSantis loves sticking his fingers where they don’t belong, and we’re not just talking about pudding,” the ad said, as reported by The Daily Beast. The advertisement was funded by the Make America Great Again Inc. PAC, an organization that backs Trump but operates independently of the former president's official campaign.