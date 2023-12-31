US Officials Found No Proof of 'Foreign Interference' When It Came to 2022 Midterm Elections

In a recent development, a U.S. government report has shed light on cyber activities linked to Russia and China during the 2022 midterms. While foreign hackers targeted certain election systems, the report, jointly issued by the U.S. Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security, found no solid proof of foreign governments compromising the integrity of the vote, as reported by Reuters.

The report located instances where hackers related to Russia and China allegedly engaged with election infrastructure, scanning state government websites and copying voter information. At one point, it also highlighted how some pro-Russian activist hackers said they temporarily restricted access to a state election office’s website. However, the report insinuates that these activities had no impact on voting, vote totals, or the overall election process.

“We have no evidence that any detected activity prevented voting, changed votes, or disrupted the ability to tally votes or to transmit election results promptly; altered any technical aspect of the voting process; or otherwise compromised the integrity of voter registration information or any ballots cast during 2022 federal elections,” the report claimed. It clarified that there was no compromise of voter registration information or ballots cast during the 2022 federal elections.

As per the aforementioned Reuters article, this report was released after a 'classified assessment on foreign election interference' was delivered to President Joe Biden earlier this year. It facilitated a comprehensive overview of the U.S. government’s evaluation of election security, focusing on foreign government activities regarding election infrastructure. A prominent revelation from the report is the lack of impact on the election or vote totals despite cyber activities by hackers associated with Iran, China, and Russia. The document highlights the lack of evidence pointing out the interference with the voting process or compromise of voter registration information.

As per ABC News, while the report focused on cyber activities related to election infrastructure, it did not navigate the efforts by foreign governments to mold public opinion or influence voter’s opinions. This differentiation is important in understanding the scope and impact of foreign interference in U.S. elections.

A separate report from the office of the Director of National Intelligence also examined foreign influence campaigns during the midterms. It underscored Russia’s attempt to allegedly disparage the Democratic Party and weaken U.S. support for Ukraine amid the war. China apparently aimed to 'support or promote' specific candidates based on their policies and views of China, while Iran allegedly conducted covert operations exploiting perceived social divisions.

Foreign interference has been a consistent concern in U.S. elections, especially following Russia’s alleged indulgence in the 2016 election. The recent report acknowledges the improvements made by election officials, third-party vendors, and political organizations to mitigate cyber threats. It also commends enhanced collaboration between federal and state officials and the private sector.

Despite progress, the report identified specific episodes that drew attention, including Chinese hackers scanning election-related and non-election state government websites. Additionally, pro-Russian 'hacktivists' claimed responsibility for a cyberattack that temporarily impacted access to a U.S. state election office website. As the U.S. continues to fortify its election infrastructure, the findings underscore the need for ongoing vigilance and collaborative efforts to safeguard the democratic process from cyber threats.

