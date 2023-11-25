In a shocking display of confidence, US Republican frontrunner Donald Trump once claimed that he could shoot someone and his supporters would remain loyal. This audacious statement came when Trump’s Republican rival, Marco Rubio, secured a crucial endorsement from the influential Des Moines Register, while Hillary Clinton was endorsed by the newspaper for the Democrats. At that time, with the Iowa nominating contents looming, these endorsements were highly important for both candidates.

As per The Guardian, during a campaign rally in Sioux Center, Iowa, Trump casually stated, "I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters." This comment, while certainly provocative, emphasizes the unwavering loyalty of his supporters, many of whom have claimed that nothing could sway their loyalty in the presidential race. Trump’s remarks collided with a national debate on gun violence, following numerous highly publicized mass shootings. Despite the prevailing discourse, Trump has constantly amplified his voice for fewer gun restrictions and a tougher stance on terrorism. One must note that this was not the first time Trump has made controversial comments involving violence. In the wake of terrorist attacks carried out by ISIS-inspired individuals in San Bernardino and Paris, Trump has been known for his incendiary rhetoric.

While Trump’s remarks may be alarming to some, he has remained unbothered by attacks from his opponents. According to the Reuters-Ipsos tracking poll, Trump basked in the support of 40.6% of Republican voters nationwide. In Iowa, a CNN/ORC poll placed Trump ahead of his closest rival, Ted Cruz, with 37% to Cruz's 26%. This substantial support made Trump a formidable force in the race for the Republican nomination. As per CNN, in response to Trump’s remark, Cruz simply exclaimed, "I will let Donald speak for himself. I can say I have no intention of shooting anybody in this campaign."

Cruz's comment came during an event where he garnered the backing of conservative figure Glenn Beck, a counterbalance to Trump's endorsement by Sarah Palin. Beck asserted, “There is one thing to have a healthy ego, there is another to give a man who believes those kinds of things, who has a habit of anyone who stands in his way of destruction, To give that man the full power and scope of the office of the presidency is something we will grow to regret.” Trump's controversial statement about shooting someone drew attention to his ongoing feud with Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly. Trump accused Kelly of bias and suggested that she should not be a moderator in an upcoming Fox-hosted Republican debate. However, Fox News promptly dismissed this, “Megyn Kelly has no conflict of interest. Donald Trump is just trying to build up the audience for Thursday’s debate, for which we thank him.”

