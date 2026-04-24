Tucker Carlson Family Feud Ignites Over ‘Secret Sister’ And Swanson Foods Inheritance

A bitter inheritance battle involving Tucker Carlson has erupted into public view, with new details reported by the Daily Mail adding fuel to the controversy. The outlet described a tense standoff between the former Fox News host and his heiress stepsister, Dr. Roberta “Bo” Hunt, over the Swanson TV dinner fortune—an estate she insists Carlson has no rightful claim to. Court filings referenced in the report show Carlson’s name tied to a request for $2,414 in monthly trust payments, even as he maintains he does not want the money.

Hunt has gone further, not only disputing his alleged entitlement to the inheritance but also challenging his denial of their family relationship altogether. She claims the two share a documented history as part of the same household and says their upbringing—alongside Tucker Carlson and his brother Buckley—was strained, describing herself as being treated like “an afterthought.”

Tucker Carlson has a secret sister – and she’s suing him over the family inheritance. I spoke to both of them for this story. One denied everything. The other brought receipts… 1/6 🧵 pic.twitter.com/i2wQv9TL3U — Josh Boswell (@JoshTBoswell) April 23, 2026

According to Hunt, tensions reached a breaking point in 2023 during her mother’s final days. She alleges that Tucker Carlson’s father, Dick Carlson, and brother failed to inform her of critical details, including where her mother was hospitalized after suffering a stroke. Hunt said she ultimately had to hire a private investigator to locate her. She also claims funeral arrangements conflicted with her daughter’s graduation, forcing her to say goodbye under difficult circumstances, the Kenya Times notes.

Tucker Carlson has pushed back strongly against those claims, stating, “I’ve had no contact with this person in more than 30 years,” adding that he last saw her in the 1980s. “I don’t know who this person is really.”

The dispute is rooted in the legacy of Patricia Swanson Carlson, heiress to the frozen food empire that helped popularize TV dinners in the 1950s. Hunt is her biological daughter, while Carlson and his brother became connected to the Swanson family through their father’s 1979 marriage to Patricia

EXCLUSIVE: Tucker Carlson's secret heiress sister reveals bitter feud over family fortune: He says 'I don't know her'… but trove of photos tells a very different story https://t.co/FgL230wK1e pic.twitter.com/WWnYZKsw1Q — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) April 23, 2026

Hunt, who now lives and works as a professor in Georgia, claims that she grew up with Tucker Carlson in California throughout the ’70s and ’80s and has offered photos of the two as adults together as proof of their connection, including images as recently as 2010.

But Tucker Carlson has previously pushed back on Hunt’s claims, once calling her “bonkers” and never mentioning her name during hundreds of pages of public interview transcripts, his biography, or books written about his family.

But Hunt filed a lawsuit in Omaha, Nebraska, in September 2024 over Carlson’s fortune, alleging that Carlson and his brother have an “illegitimate claim” to the Swanson wealth. Documents obtained by Daily Mail state that while the amount in dispute is “less than $2,500 per month,” the case has “far reaching ramifications involving the proper construction” of the family trust.

Hunt further alleges that Carlson and his brother each received $21,727 from her late mother’s trust after she passed away in 2023, which she says violates its terms. Hunt claims that Carlson and his brother are unable to receive benefits from her grandfather’s trust because they are adopted children and were never specifically named. She added that the trust only permits grandchildren who are “born in lawful wedlock” and blood descendants of the Swanson family line to benefit.

Carlson has yet to publicly comment on Hunt’s allegations.