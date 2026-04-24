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Tucker Carlson Family Feud Ignites Over ‘Secret Sister’ And Swanson Foods Inheritance

Published on: April 24, 2026 at 10:24 AM ET

Family feud over Swanson fortune erupts as Tucker Carlson and alleged stepsister clash over inheritance and identity

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Tucker Carlson's 'secret sister' feuds over Swanson Foods inheritance.
Tucker Carlson and his alleged 'secret sister' locked in intense feud over family inheritance. (Image Source: Wikimedia Commons)

A bitter inheritance battle involving Tucker Carlson has erupted into public view, with new details reported by the Daily Mail adding fuel to the controversy. The outlet described a tense standoff between the former Fox News host and his heiress stepsister, Dr. Roberta “Bo” Hunt, over the Swanson TV dinner fortune—an estate she insists Carlson has no rightful claim to. Court filings referenced in the report show Carlson’s name tied to a request for $2,414 in monthly trust payments, even as he maintains he does not want the money.

Hunt has gone further, not only disputing his alleged entitlement to the inheritance but also challenging his denial of their family relationship altogether. She claims the two share a documented history as part of the same household and says their upbringing—alongside Tucker Carlson and his brother Buckley—was strained, describing herself as being treated like “an afterthought.”

According to Hunt, tensions reached a breaking point in 2023 during her mother’s final days. She alleges that Tucker Carlson’s father, Dick Carlson, and brother failed to inform her of critical details, including where her mother was hospitalized after suffering a stroke. Hunt said she ultimately had to hire a private investigator to locate her. She also claims funeral arrangements conflicted with her daughter’s graduation, forcing her to say goodbye under difficult circumstances, the Kenya Times notes.

Tucker Carlson has pushed back strongly against those claims, stating, “I’ve had no contact with this person in more than 30 years,” adding that he last saw her in the 1980s. “I don’t know who this person is really.”

The dispute is rooted in the legacy of Patricia Swanson Carlson, heiress to the frozen food empire that helped popularize TV dinners in the 1950s. Hunt is her biological daughter, while Carlson and his brother became connected to the Swanson family through their father’s 1979 marriage to Patricia

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