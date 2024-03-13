Trump’s Grandson Left Disappointed as Former President Appears to Ignore Him at UFC Match

During a recent UFC match in Miami, former President Donald Trump found himself under scrutiny online after a video surfaced showing him seemingly disregarding his 10-year-old grandson, Joseph, while indulging with other attendees, including "B list celebrities." The incident ignited discussions about Trump’s family interactions and his demeanor in public settings.

The video shared on social media by attorney Ron Filipkowski, captured a moment where Trump, followed by his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, walked into the Kaseya Center. As Trump greeted fans and exchanged pleasantries with his daughter and son-in-law, Joseph approached him, but Trump appeared to ignore him and continued interacting with others.

This apparent ignorance left Joseph looking visibly disheartened, drawing criticism from fans. Filipkowski wrote, "Now I see what Ivanka was so pissed. Trump blew off his own grandson while he was mugging with B List celebrities and the kid was pretty bummed out. This is who he really is behind the fake show."

Now I see what Ivanka was so pissed. Trump blew off his own grandson while he was mugging with B List celebrities and the kid was pretty bummed out. This is who he really is behind the fake show. pic.twitter.com/EGBPAeuLaj — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 12, 2024

As per Page Six, Steven Cheung, Trump’s campaign communications director slammed Filipkowski’s comments and exclaimed, “Imagine being some sad, basement-dwelling internet troll who is suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has to make up some fantasy story to bring meaning to his miserable life. Sad!” Filipkowski's post, followed by his commentary expressing disappointment in Trump’s behavior accumulated prominent attention, with many users expressing sympathy for Joseph and mocking Trump’s priorities.

One fan wrote, “The unfortunate part is that [Donald] could have taken a moment to embrace him and pose for the camera, which would have been a significant PR move. Instead, his actions reflect those of a self-centered individual, solely focused on his own interests.”

Lara Trump, wife of Trump's son Eric, had previously spoken about Trump’s affection for his grandchildren, describing him as a doting grandparent who enjoys spoiling them.

She revealed, “Well, I think he wishes he got a little more time to be around them. But he’s amazing. He’s like any grandparent. He loves to be around them. Loves to spoil them with lots of candy..." However, reactions to Lara Trump's comments varied, with some expressing skepticism about Trump's ability to behave compassionately.

As per OK Magazine, one fan wrote, "That would mean he is actually able to behave like a human. Seems unlikely to me," Another added, "Willing to bet he doesn’t know the names of any of them." “Trump showing up for the people who matter the most, no matter how small. Class act. 👏🏻," a third user concluded.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Megan Briggs

Despite differing opinions on Trump's actions, the incident shed light on broader discussions about his public image and leadership style. While some lauded Trump for attending events and interacting with attendees, others criticized what they perceived as a lack of empathy and prioritization of personal interests over familial relationships. The online discourse surrounding Trump's interactions with his grandson underscores the complexities of public perception and the scrutiny faced by public figures, especially in the digital age.