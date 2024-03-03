King Charles III Has 'No Relationship' With His Grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Following the formal abdication of their royal duties in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their departure from the royal family. Along with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, they have since made California their home. Hence, Robert Jobson, a royal specialist author, acknowledges that King Charles III has "no relationship" with his grandchildren because they have been protected from both the royal fold and the hard scrutiny of the press. "Unfortunately for the King, there is really no relationship between the King and his grandchildren because he hasn't had the opportunity to forge that relationship," Jobson revealed in the new Hulu documentary titled - Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and the Invictus Games.

As per The UK Mirror, Jobson explained further: "Some might say that he should have made more of an effort and reached out. I know he spends a lot of time when he gets the chance with William's children, George, and Louis, and I'm sure he would spend as much time if he could if Harry and Meghan were based in England. But they're not. So, I just don't think there is any particular bond between them." The 20-minute video, which features an exclusive interview Prince Harry gave to ABC News during his recent visit to Canada, includes the disclosure. He talked candidly about his ambitions for the future and his father's recent diagnosis of an unidentified type of cancer during the conversation.

"Harry wants to spend more time in the U.K. and bring the children over to be with [Charles] and their cousins, but he will have to prove himself first," a source revealed as per The Royal Observer. "That's been made very clear to him." During the unexpected health emergency, the Duke did spend time with his father and stated that he hoped to later introduce his kids to their estranged grandfather. However, unsurprisingly, a shocking new royal book revealed last year that King Charles turned down an invitation to Princess Lilibet's christening even though he was in contact with Meghan Markle. As per The UK Mirror, Australian-published royal biographer Omid Scobie's book Endgame asserts that although the monarch was asked to honor his youngest granddaughter, he was unable to make time in his diary.

The Sussexes kept the King "in the loop" on the activities of his youngest grandchildren and sent him updated pictures of them. Scobie also claimed that the King and the ex-royals don't communicate often, although, the monarch and Markle did correspond in the spring of 2021. As per The UK Mirror, the royal family was absent from the intimate ceremony but Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale - the sisters of the late Princess Diana - were present during the family gathering in Montecito, California. Archie and Lili, the Sussexes' children, earned the titles prince and princess naturally since they are the offspring of a sovereign, according to regulations established by King George V in 1917.