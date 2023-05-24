'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Set to Wed Fiancé David Woolley in Intimate Utah Ceremony This Summer

Sister Wives alum Christine Brown is set to tie the knot with her fiancé David Woolley in a sublime summer wedding in Utah with only family and close friends gracing the blessed occasion, reports The Sun.

The former wife of Kody Brown is all set to walk down the aisle in a private ceremony as she is about to begin a new journey of eternal love yet again with her soon-to-be husband David Woolley, who seems to have brightened up her life more than ever. The mother of six took it to social media to announce her engagement with a heartwarming post alongside Woolley as she flaunts both her ring and happiness of the news.

Brown appeared to be wearing a comforting sweatshirt with black jeans while her fiance wore an orange casual top with dark gray jeans. The two had their arms wrapped in a warm embrace as they shared the news. Congratulations were quickly in order as fans expressed their delight claiming that Christine deserved all the happiness, especially since her split from ex-husband Kody Brown.

Christine Brown is enthusiastically planning her own wedding as she is very interested in the organizing it all and won't budge on not doing it. The happy couple's big day is set to happen right before the children get back to school from their long summer holidays sometime around July in Utah. They recently purchased a stunning home worth a whopping $770,000, close to where they're planning on exchanging their wedding vows.

Regarding the location, a Jet ski resort is on the table as a possible wedding venue, however, the pair desire a stunning outdoor wedding with a view of majestic mountains in the background similar to her recent post on Instagram in which she gushes about her future hubby and one of the reasons she fell in love with him. Regardless of the location, the wedding is going to be filmed either as part of the series or as a spin-off.

Since the guests are set to be inner circle friends only along with family from both sides, former Sister Wives family women's presence is still under speculation. But, Kody's absence is certainly confirmed as the two are still on rather bitter terms with each other since their split. Even Meri and Robyn's invitation to the special occasion is still in question as the trio aren't on good terms either.

The only woman from the Brown family still in active contact with the reality television star is Janelle with whom Christine recently posted a reel of herself along with Janelle's daughter while enjoying a thrilling and fun RZR ride together. This occasion calls for a special celebration as the star is finally ready to move on in life and fans wish her nothing but the best.