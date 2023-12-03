This UFC Star Thinks Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Alleged Relationship Is ‘100% Fake’

NFL star Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s alleged relationship has continued to bloom in the spotlight after rumors of their romance went viral earlier this year. As per multiple sources, the two have been spending quite a lot of time in each other's company. Additionally, Swift’s made appearances at his games, and Kelce has made an appearance at her concerts. Swift’s fandom: Swifties couldn’t be any happier hearing this! But, Uh Oh, it appears that there’s someone who thinks that Swift and Kelce’s Love Story [pun intended] is all but an illusion. Well, let's hope not!

According to The New York Post, UFC star Paige VanZant seems to have a very compelling reason to believe that both Swift and Kelce are “100% faking it” with their relationship. When she’s not busy being a rockstar in the ring by knocking out opponents and winning, VanZant hosts a podcast: Page And Austin, alongside her husband Austin VanZant. Usually, the two discuss their journey as a couple, current affairs, and many other details about their lives. In a recent episode of the podcast, the martial artist took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her making the aforementioned claim.

VanZant said skeptically: “I think that the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘Love Story’? Yeah, I believe it is 100% fake!” She then taunted the 12-time Grammy winner’s fandom and asked them to “come for her”. Furthermore, she insinuates that she’s probably going to get a lot of fans criticizing her for her thoughts.

Because for sure the one thing Taylor swift needs to drum up is press. Be serious. — Katie Atkins (@MamaAtkins) December 1, 2023

She also noted that she already has UFC fans rooting for Kelce-Swift “coming after her” already and can “handle the Swifties”. VanZant further explained herself: “It is publicity. It is - one, it’s huge for the NFL because yes, the NFL is big. Taylor Swift is huge and now she’s getting an entirely different demographic to come to watch the NFL.”

VanZant asked her listeners and her hubby to ponder over how many wives were en route to purchase Kelce's jersey t-shirts, especially after news of him and Swift went viral. The UFC player alleged that it's a win-win situation for both of them.

She continued to note: “There is so much strategic stuff that’s happening.” Right after she makes her final remark, her husband interrupts and asks if she is perhaps a “conspiracy theorist”. VanZant agreed with the fact that she was indeed a conspiracy theorist, but argued: “It’s not a conspiracy theory if everything I say is true!”

While neither Kelce nor Swift or her representatives have commented on this new theory, it didn’t take fans long to express their thoughts in the comment section of her Post. Just as VanZant predicted, the Swifties did indeed come to defend the musical sensation and claimed that she’d never endorse such a strategy.

Miss Vanzant shame on you that love story is as real as it gets… — martin swenson (@MartinSwen9496) November 30, 2023

One critic said: “Bad take, NFL doesn’t need Taylor Swift, she’s not relevant to our demographic.” Another one said in sarcasm: “Yeah I’m sure she’s going and hanging out in Kansas every week for a publicity stunt.” Likewise, the post received much backlash with VanZant yet to issue an official response.

