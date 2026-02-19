Trump Thanks FIFA for His First Peace Prize – “They Saw I Got Screwed by Norway”

President Donald Trump is once again talking about the Nobel Peace Prize — and why he believes it slipped through his fingers. During remarks at a Board of Peace meeting at the U.S. Institute of Peace, Trump said Norway “screwed” him out of the honor, even as he praised FIFA for giving him what it called a peace prize of its own.

The comments came as Trump outlined new international pledges tied to Gaza reconstruction. But, according to NJ.com, it was his return to a familiar grievance that grabbed attention online.

“I want to thank Gianni and FIFA,” Trump said, referring to FIFA president Gianni Infantino. “They gave me their first peace prize. I think they saw that I got screwed by Norway and they said, ‘Let’s give him a peace prize.’”

Trump: I want to thank Gianni and FIFA. They gave me their first peace prize. They saw that I got screwed by Norway and they said let’s give him a peace prize. pic.twitter.com/SZ6TSv4MXO — Acyn (@Acyn) February 19, 2026

Trump received the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize during the 2026 World Cup draw at the Kennedy Center in December. FIFA said the new award recognizes “exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace.” There was no public list of nominees or judges. Trump called it “one of the greatest honors” of his life at the time.

Infantino has defended the decision, saying Trump played a role in diplomatic efforts, including a peace agreement between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The FIFA president has worked closely with the White House as the United States prepares to host most matches of the 2026 World Cup across 11 cities.

Trump, 79, has argued for months that he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his claims that he helped de-escalate multiple global conflicts. The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, based in Oslo. Once awarded, it cannot be transferred. The Norwegian Nobel Institute reiterated earlier this year that “the decision is final and stands for all time,” according to The Associated Press.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino turned up at Trump’s fake “Board of Peace” summit in a red MAGA-style USA hat. Days after a formal complaint was filed against him at the ICC over alleged complicity in war crimes in Palestine. War crimes allegations on one side.

Propaganda… pic.twitter.com/Zv603hoFqJ — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 19, 2026

Last year, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the Nobel Peace Prize. She later suggested she would like to share the honor with Trump, who publicly accepted the gesture. The Norwegian committee clarified that the medal itself remains non-transferable.

At Thursday’s event, Trump also announced that nine countries had pledged a combined $7 billion toward a Gaza relief package. He said Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo and Albania agreed to contribute troops to a stabilization force, while Egypt and Jordan would help train police. Troops would first deploy to Rafah, he said, as part of early reconstruction efforts.

Still, much of the online conversation focused on the prize.

On X, formerly Twitter, users seized on Trump’s “screwed by Norway” line. “A peace prize because Norway ‘screwed’ him? How does every award turn into a grievance story?” wrote one person. Another posted, “Trump had to build himself a cross for Lent. What a whiner.”

A third user, summed it up in two words: “PARTICIPATION TROPHY.” And yet another social media commentator compared it to “the kid who comes in last — here is your participation ribbon.”

The Nobel Peace Prize has long been a subject of political debate in the United States. Former Presidents Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson and Barack Obama all received it while in office. Trump has repeatedly said he believes his diplomatic record merits similar recognition.

For now, he has a medal from FIFA, public backing from Infantino and a fresh round of viral commentary. Norway, meanwhile, remains unmoved