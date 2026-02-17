Donald Trump recently praised Venezuela’s acting President, Delcy Rodríguez, during a press meet on February 16 aboard Air Force One.

The remark appeared to brush aside Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who recently presented him with her Nobel Peace Prize medal. When Machado won, she gave Trump the medal “on behalf of the people of Venezuela.”

The inscription on the medal said, “principled and decisive action to secure a free Venezuela,” referencing the January 3 raid that led to Maduro’s capture. “The courage of America, and its President Donald J. Trump, will never be forgotten by the Venezuelan people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SBS News (@sbsnews_au)

The Trump administration has referred to President Trump as the “peace president” following his announcement of the Israel-Hamas peace deal. President Trump stated that he deserves the Nobel Prize for his ongoing efforts to promote world peace.

However, the title was awarded to Maria Corina Machado for her remarkable representation in democratic affairs and for her efforts in trying to make the country shift from an authoritarian regime to a functioning democracy.

Meanwhile, Trump was asked by CNN correspondent Alejandra Jaramillo about remarks Rodríguez made in an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press, where she defended Nicolas Maduro and claimed that he should continue to be the legitimate leader of the country.

“I can tell you President Nicolás Maduro is the legitimate president,” Rodríguez told Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker. “Both President Maduro and Cilia Flores, the first lady, are both innocent.”

Responding to the journalist’s comments, Trump said, ”She’s doing a great job, and I fully understand that statement.”

“I think we have a great relationship,” Trump added. Referring to her comments that Maduro is the legitimate leader and that he and his wife are innocent.

Trump added, “I think she probably has to say that. I think politically, maybe she has to say that. She’s doing a great job, and I fully understand that statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Press Trust of India (PTI) (@ptinews_multimedia)

Trump’s abrupt acknowledgment of Rodríguez may come as a surprise to Machado, who recently presented him with the Nobel Peace Prize medal she received for her opposition to Maduro’s government.

He surprised the world days after New Year’s Day when the U.S. reportedly captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, First Lady Cilia Flores, from their Caracas residence on January 3.

Under “Operation Absolute Resolve,” special forces helicopters flew low over water to reach Caracas as power was cut. Prosecutors allege that Nicolás Maduro’s government was a corrupt, drug-trafficking network tied to violent groups — claims the former president has repeatedly denied.

A week before the U.S. planned the capture, Trump tried talking to Maduro about stepping down from power. “You’ve got to surrender,” Trump asserted, telling Maduro.

At first, he hesitated but ultimately refused. Later, Trump approved the operation before Christmas at his Mar-a-Lago residence. After the capture, the couple was flown to New York and later appeared in court.

Although the country holds the world’s largest proven oil reserves, with crude oil well-suited for petroleum, Trump believed these resources were not fully utilized.

Consequently, following Maduro’s capture, Trump reportedly withdrew his support for Machado’s leadership goals. He stated that “it would be very tough for her to be the leader” and offered to assume leadership for an extended period of time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kuwait Times (@kuwaittimes)

He told The New York Times it could be “much longer” than a year before the country is ready for democratic elections.

According to Politico, some White House advisers remain upset with María Corina Machado’s constant pressure regarding the next elections. One adviser reportedly accused her of trying to position herself as the “sole star” of the issue and of sidelining Trump’s success in the operation.

“All María Corina Machado does is try to negate all of this … she’s selfish,” the adviser told Politico. “None of this is ‘Operation María Corina Machado.’ It’s ‘Operation U.S. national security,’ which is not tied to her in any way. She’s a spoiler, and she’s working against U.S. national security goals.”