Norwegian PM Opens Up About Donald Trump’s Text on Greenland After Nobel Peace Prize Snub

President Donald Trump has time and again expressed his desire to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. However, he could “settle” for Greenland too, as he indicated to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre over a text.

After Trump’s repeated threats to take over Greenland, Støre reached out to the president in the hopes of finding a peaceful solution. He received a response, which read, “Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.”

The president has repeatedly mentioned that he would love to include Greenland as a sovereign part of the United States, claiming that it has strategic value in the fight for global dominance. European leaders, however, have condemned Trump’s expansionist ideology.

Poland won’t applaud Trump’s vanity project, the Nobel Peace Prize. Today a major diplomatic row broke out between the U.S. and Poland because Włodzimierz Czarzasty (the Speaker of the Sejm) took a very public stand against Donald Trump. The catalyst was a formal request from… pic.twitter.com/hQplgmiYw4 — Yasmina (@yasminalombaert) February 5, 2026

The Atlantic sat down with Støre at the Munich Security Conference to talk about the exchange. There, the prime minister said, “ I’m not going to engage in a shouting match. I’m not going to respond to it.”

Contrary to what Trump has indicated, the Nobel Prize is not an award that is granted by the Norwegian government, but by an independent committee that is native to Norway.

The president, in a way, got his wish fulfilled when Venezuelan leader María Corina Machado handed him the prize that had been awarded to her. This came on the heels of an operation that was carried out by the United States military, which saw the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement.… pic.twitter.com/sFa5OC4ZrZ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 3, 2026

Trump, however, has doubled down on his claims that the Norwegian government has a hand in who gets the Nobel Prize. He has told reporters, “ Don‘t let anyone tell you that Norway doesn’t control the shots, OK? It’s in Norway. I lost a lot of respect for Norway. And I believe very strongly that Norway controls the Nobel Prize.”

The Norwegian prime minister has reiterated that the United States remains an important ally. He mentioned the strong history that both countries share, which has shaped their politics and culture in similar ways.