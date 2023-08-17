Donald Trump Takes a Dig at Joe Biden for US Women’s Soccer Team Loss

Former President Donald Trump went on an unhinged rant on Truth Social about the US' unexpected early defeat in the Women's World Cup. According to the 77-year-old, the National Soccer team lost because of Joe Biden. Additionally, he blamed the culture of "wokeness" for the defeat.

Ever since Women's Soccer became a "thing," the US team has been at the center stage many times. However, it's a game after all, and this time, they shockingly lost in the round of 16 to Sweden, reported the Washington Press. This eventually meant the national team fell out of the World Cup on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Image Source: Getty Images | Mario Tama

Although their defeat to Sweden in a penalty shootout marked their earliest-ever exit from the tournament, the loss was a combination of ill fate, an 'inexperienced' and young team, and Sweden's good performance. However, Trump believes the team lost because of "crooked Joe Biden," as reported by the New York Post.

The Republican politician fumed, "The 'shocking and totally unexpected' loss by the US Women's Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden." He blamed his political rival and brutally trolled the team's striker, Megan Rapinoe, for missing a penalty.

"Many of our players were openly hostile to America. No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot, Megan. The USA is going to Hell!!!" reported The Independent. The 45th president of the United States blasted his long-time critic, Rapinoe.

Image Source: Getty Images | Quinn Rooney

Off the ground, the soccer star has been vocal against Trump and is an advocate for racial equality, LGBT+ rights, and women's rights in sports. Rapinoe has had a contentious relationship with the former President due to her active involvement in social justice practices. The 38-year-old striker missed a crucial fourth penalty kick, which could have sent them to the quarterfinals.

Back in 2019, Rapinoe sparked animosity with the former President after vowing that she would never go to Trump's White House if the national team won the World Cup. "Thanks, but no thanks. I am not going to the f***ing White House," she told soccer magazine Eight by Eight that June.

"No. I am not going to the White House. I don't think we'll be invited; I doubt it," she said. The USWNT won that year, and following her statement, the team didn't visit the Presidential palace. Trump was unhappy with her bold statements.

President Joe Biden awarded American athletes Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe the Presidential Medal of Freedom Thursday. The award is the nation’s highest civilian honor. pic.twitter.com/BJK3ZGx5pP — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 7, 2022

He was offended and retorted, "Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team." Rapinoe has been the critics' favorite, and conservatives have attacked her several times in the past. She even sued the US Soccer Federation for gender discrimination.

However, in 2022, Biden awarded the striker the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor. At the award ceremony, he said, "Beyond the World Cup title to Olympic medals, Megan is a champion for essential American truth that everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect."

.@USWNT, you’ve made your country proud.



Congratulations on an incredible run. This team is something special and I’m looking forward to seeing how you continue to inspire Americans with your grit and determination – on and off the field. https://t.co/XWitTB3Gl4 — President Biden (@POTUS) August 6, 2023

Trump's angry comment was in absolute contrast to Biden's sentiments, who wrote, "@USWNT, you've made your country proud." He added, "Congratulations on an incredible run. This team is something special and I'm looking forward to seeing how you continue to inspire Americans with your grit and determination – on and off the field."

Image Source: Getty Images | Quinn Rooney

