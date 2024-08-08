Trump Supporters Come up With Bizarre Nickname for Tim Walz, “Tampon Tim is a Creep”

Recently, former President Donald Trump criticized Kamala Harris’s choice of Governor Tim Walz as a “shocking” addition to the Democratic ticket. In the meantime, Trump supporters have now come up with a new nickname for Walz, “Tampon Tim.” This nickname comes from a law that Walz earlier signed. It ensures free sanitary pads and tampons for all menstruating students in public schools. Republican lawmakers tried to limit the bill only to girls’ restrooms but they failed, according to The Hill.

An X (formerly Twitter) account wrote, "Tim Walz is a weird radical liberal. What could be weirder than signing a bill requiring schools to stock tampons in boys' bathrooms? Or weirder than signing legislation allowing minors to receive sex change operations?" Another X user criticized the bill and wrote, "Let's take a poll and see how many people think fourth-grade boys need tampons in their bathroom. Tampon Tim is a creep. He's the most liberal governor in America running with the most liberal presidential candidate America has ever had. They are going all in on woke."

A third X user chimed in and said, "First, Tim Walz puts tampon machines in boys' bathrooms and democrats think it’s normal…now they think “Menstruation Meg” is an insult when it is women who actually do menstruate and not little boys?? …democrats are both confused and weird." Podcaster Liz Wheeler also said, "Tampon Tim is hands down the best political nickname ever. It’s so… savagely effective. In one word tells you EVERYTHING you need to know about Tim Walz’s dangerous radicalism. He put tampons in men’s bathrooms! He’ll trans kids. He took away parental rights. He’s woke & creepy."

Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt also criticized Walz for passing the bill. “As a woman, I think there is no greater threat to our health than leaders who support gender-transition surgeries for young minors, who support putting tampons in men’s bathrooms in public schools,” Leavitt said. She added, “Those are radical policies that Tim Walz supports. He actually signed a bill to do that.” The law was passed keeping in mind the bathroom options for transgender students as well. However, the viral nickname has also sparked a backlash among Trump supporters.

Hillary Clinton took to her social media account to thank the Trump campaign for highlighting Walz’s policy, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. She took to her X account and wrote, "How nice of the Trump camp to help publicize Gov. Tim Walz's compassionate and common-sense policy of providing free menstrual products to students in Minnesota public schools! Let's do this everywhere." Another X user shared a video and wrote, “Trump supporters are just so fucking dumb. Calling Tim Walz 'Tampon Tim' is not quite the flex these creepy, misogynistic weirdos think it is. This woman explains why.” Therefore, Republicans will now have to do some major damage control.