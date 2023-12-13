Internet Trolls Kim Kardashian's All-White Christmas Decor, Says it 'Looks Like Tampons and Toilet Paper

Kim Kardashian may be a glam queen, but in 2020, the reality star deprived her home of glittery decorations and bright lights on Christmas. As a result, she was ridiculed by her fans for lack of colors and imagination in her decor theme and, most importantly, how her "all-white" items looked like tampons and toilet paper.

In resurfaced photos from 2020, the SKIMS mogul went a bit too far in her minimal, all-white Christmas decor, which may have made her feel good, but fans were notably disappointed. The 43-year-old put oddly shaped and, dare we say, "dirty" elements around her $60 million mansion in Los Angeles to celebrate the holidays.

Her concept had installments that consisted of large white beams, stacked spheres, and trees in only white, per The Sun. The Kardashian star had them all stacked one after another, lacking proportion, symmetry, or any order. One could assume she took inspiration from snow, symbolizing holidays. However, fans believed they had more to do with hygiene and sanitary items.

A fan opened up the discussion on Reddit around her bizarre decor theme, and the post was flooded with opinions. The post read, "NOTHING screams 'The Christmas Spirit' like Kim's giant Tampons and Toilet Paper." A critic, u/missdead_lee138, added, "Monastery." A second, u/Marsupialmammary, echoed, "Hollywood monastery with the most noblest of Klowns."

A third Reddit user, u/Careful_Way_9395, came up with more "suggestive" ideas, "Looks like dildos' butt plugs, vibrators, and anal beads to me. How festive! What lucky kids." u/DukeESauceJRsaid, "Man! My fat a** seeing corndogs and donut holes." Meanwhile, a third user, u/MysteryPerker, had a funny imagination, "I thought they were cat scratching posts, lol."

Others compared her theme with former First Lady Melania Trump's White House Christmas decor. A Redditor, u/HorrorConstruction91, compared, "It's giving Melania Christmas at the White House." Meanwhile, another, u/Traditional-Ebb-8380, ridiculed, "Just Melania's tampons were already used." And finally, u/SuckMyBigBlackOlive ripped her apart, "How can one be this unimaginative?"

When the Kardashian posted her confusing floor-to-ceiling white decor on Instagram Stories, she proudly wrote, "If you didn't think I'd bring back Whoville in the house...," as per Cosmopolitan. The monochromatic, abstract theme, for the lack of a better word, baffled everyone. However, the billionaire flaunted them with pride.

The shapewear mogul also gave a context behind her "unique" idea, revealing the white abstract trees were custom-made from soft plush fabric and had been previously used for their 2018 Christmas Eve party while she was still married to Kanye West, per PEOPLE. I love these. "They're so whimsical, like Whoville, but all white," she said, referencing the fictional town created by Dr. Seuss.

Regardless of the criticism, the Kardashian clan is fond of Christmas decor, and every year, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, including their matriarch Kris Jenner, put up their unconventional concepts for the world to see and revel in.

