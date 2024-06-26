When 'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Shared a Picture With Her Transgender Child Leon Brown

Meri Brown once shared an adorable picture with her child, Leon Brown, as they reunited at the wedding of Gwendlyn Brown and Beatriz Queiroz on Sunday. Meri posted an Instagram photo of herself and Leon with the caption, “Best part of today. That is all. @leointhemountains.”

Meri, 52, is seen in the shot beaming as she poses with her only child from her marriage to Kody Brown, 54. The Sister Wives personality flaunted the benefits of her weight reduction, revealing a slimmer face with more pronounced features. While Meri sports an all-black ensemble, Leon wears a green vest with a rainbow bolo tie in the shot. Both of the reality stars crack a grin for the camera.

Leon started identifying as they/them in June 2022, when they publicly acknowledged their transgender identity, report Today. Gwendlyn, Christine and Kody Brown's 21-year-old daughter updated her YouTube account in February with news concerning her brother Leon, writing that they were "separating themselves" from the family. Gwendlyn said, “It's not that they're not fitting in, it's that they have chosen to go to people who they can trust, they've found a safer community for themselves.”

Leon, 26, made an empowering Instagram post in which they declared themselves to be "incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic." They posted images of themselves smiling and holding up shorts and shirts at a doorway.

Leon wrote, next to the photographs, “Someone recently told me that I didn’t have to have all of my s**t figured out in order for me to share myself with the world, So here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my s**t figured out, to let you know that I am trans. my name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them.”

Further, Leon mentioned, “I remember the first time that I knew I wasn’t a girl. I was pretty young and unfortunately, I grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive. so I continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman. and here’s the thing, I’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic.”

They concluded, “**I’m sharing this part of myself to let folks in, and also to set some boundaries. if you choose not to use my correct name or pronouns, then you do not need to speak to or about me. my name is Leon, and my pronouns are they/them. please only refer to me in that way**.”

Kody and his wife, Robyn Brown, were not seen at the wedding since their estrangement from the family. A preview for the forthcoming 18th season of Sister Wives reveals the source of the conflict: Meri finally tells Kody and Robyn that, after being estranged from him for so long, she no longer feels like she belongs in the family, report TV Fanatic. Kody and Meri announced the end of their marriage as "permanently terminated" in January 2023.

