The View is a daytime talk show renowned for discussing the current affairs of the world. Be it politics or pop culture, they talk about it all. Another reason why the show is loved by viewers is because of the hosts who grace it and offer their valuable opinions about the topics that are handed to them. This group of talented women includes Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Each of these dazzling personalities brings something unique to the table apart from their bright smiles, which is one of the primary reasons viewers fancy the show. Hence, fans were a bit perplexed after noticing the absence of Sara Haines in the latest episode.

The new episode didn't feature Haines, who was seemingly replaced by another member of the cast, Ana Navarro. The latter had filled in for Haines on the day. Usually, if one of the cast members is rendered absent (for however long), either one of the hosts makes it a point to inform their fans about what the situation is on live television.

For instance, when Goldberg was struck with COVID for the third time in a row, not only did Behar [who was the moderator at the time] immediately address the Sister Act actress' absence, but Behar also went a step further to explain the reason behind it. Shortly after, Goldberg even shared a video of her updating viewers of the show on her condition.

But in this case, nothing of the sort had taken place, and the show went on as usual. Goldberg, who was the moderator for that episode, didn’t talk about the obvious elephant in the room—Haines' absence from the show—nor were details of Haines' whereabouts made known. What is a little strange is that it technically wasn't Navarro’s turn to co-host. The political strategist usually upholds her co-hosting duties strictly on Mondays and Fridays, so it was a rarity that she had been rostered in on a Thursday.

Haines' absence left fans in a state of concern, many of them took to X, formerly Twitter. One person took note of Navarro’s schedule and said, “Ana’s there on a Thursday! It’s happened before, but still! Sara’s absent!” Another person mentioned not taking notice of Haines’ disappearance until watching the first few minutes of the show and pondered, “I missed the first 5 minutes. Where’s my Sara? I do still love my Ana, though.”

Another person empathized with the previous user and mentioned being in a similar state of not taking notice of Haines’ replacement for the day: “I forgot she wasn’t there until the promo ad ran”. As of now, details and information surrounding Haines’ brief non-appearance remain unknown, but her fans are eagerly awaiting her return.

