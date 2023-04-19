'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown and Fiancé David Woolley Purchase $770K Utah Home Ahead of Their Wedding

The star of the reality show "Sister Wives" Christine Brown and her fiancé David Woolley purchased their dream home before their wedding. The Sun reports that their $770,000 Utah home was purchased weeks before they got engaged in early April. It is reported that the couple signed the deed to their new home on March 15.

The couple has moved into their luxurious home, which offers stunning views of the mountains. The four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home is located in Lehi and spreads over 4,200 square feet of space. It also features a chic master suite with a bathtub and separate shower, spacious bedrooms, and closets. The home is furnished with laminate wood flooring and new carpeting in the upstairs area.

The house comes with a grand gourmet kitchen fitted with a large island for food prep, hanging lights, quartz countertops, and white cabinets. The selling feature of the lavish estate is the gorgeous backyard, which has unobstructed views of Mount Timpanogos, the East Mountains, and the Jordan River. In fact, the couple posed on the patio deck for their adorable engagement photos showing off their panoramic mountain backdrop.

Christine posted an adorable photo on Instagram with the caption: "We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day! #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife."

The exclusive estate is situated in a gated community that features a shared clubhouse, nature trails, pickleball courts, and an outdoor pool.

According to The Sun, a few days before Christine, 50, and David, 59, signed official paperwork for their new $770,000 Utah home, the "Sister Wives" reality star listed her Salt Lake City home for rent. Christine has been living in this house in Murray, Utah, since the fall of 2021. She listed her $1 million Murray two-story duplex on March 6 and signed the deed on her home with David on March 15. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home was initially listed for $3,190 per month but has since dropped to $2,990 per month as of April 17.

The spacious estate was built in 2019 and is spread over 3,000 square feet of space. The master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom and a huge walk-in closet. The luxurious home also features an open family room, which has a gas fireplace and connects to the kitchen, leaving lots of space for furniture. The home has an open-concept kitchen that features stainless steel appliances and granite counters. There is also a partially fenced yard that comes equipped with automatic sprinklers. There is a wooden deck in the back of the house as well. In terms of storage, the unfinished basement can store plenty of odds and ends, as can the two-car garage.