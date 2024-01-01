When Taylor Swift Slammed Kanye West's 'Misogynistic' Lyrics About Her

In the realm of Kanye West, controversy is almost a constant companion. Long ago, the release of his album The Life of Pablo at Madison Square Garden brought shocking waves of discussion, especially concerning a particular lyric in the track Famous. The not-so-normal line that caught everyone’s attention and stirred the pot reads, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that bitch famous." This bold statement reignited the long-standing feud between Kanye and Taylor Swift. Swift’s representatives quickly responded, revealing that West did not seek approval but instead asked Swift to promote the song on her Twitter account. Swift claimed she was never made aware of the specific line, "I made that bitch famous."

"Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single Famous on her Twitter account, she declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, 'I made that bitch famous.'" her representatives claimed. As per Newsweek, the controversial history between West and Swift dates back to the infamous incident at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. West notoriously disturbed Swift’s acceptance speech, announcing that Beyoncé deserved the award.

Over the years, the rapper has maintained a hypothetical narrative prompting he played a prominent role in Swift’s success, a claim Swift consistently denies. Supermodel Gigi Hadid also supported Swift at that time, asserting, "My attendance somewhere does not mean I agree with everything being said in the music playing there. My friends know of my loyalty." Actress Jaime King, who out of love asked I Know Places singer to be her son's godmother, deleted her Instagram posts regarding Yeezy Season 3 and echoed her feelings on Twitter. "I'm so sad right now & disappointed right now, I stand by my sister. Always."

As per E! News, West later apologized, acknowledging his mistake, "I wrote a song for Taylor Swift that's so beautiful and I want her to have it. If she won't take it then I'll perform it for her. She had nothing to do with my issues with award shows, she had no idea what hit her. She's justa lil girl with dreams like the rest of us. She deserves the apology more than anyone. Beyonce didn't need that. MTV didn't need that and Taylor and her family friends and fans definitely didn't want or need that.”

This is not the first time West has publicly embarrassed Swift. The 2009 VMA incident prompted widespread criticism, including a notable rebuke from then-President Barack Obama. The clash between West and Swift underscores the enduring tension between the two artists. West's lyrical choices and Swift’s rebuttal thrust their complex relationship into the spotlight.

