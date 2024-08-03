Former Trump Supporters Launch Fierce New Ad Campaign Against Him: “Will Never Vote for Trump Again”

Former President Donald Trump has a lot of former supporters and advisers who are now openly criticizing his behavior and leadership style. Since he began his reelection campaign for the 2024 presidential election, the criticism against him has been increasing every day. Adding to all of this, an organization called Republican Voters Against Trump has come up with a strategic move. They have started a fresh campaign in crucial battleground states that aims to highlight the shifting sentiments of former Trump voters, as reported by HuffPost.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Brandon Bell

In one of the videos, a woman named Beth called Trump a criminal as she said, "I am a two-time Trump voter but in 2024, I will be voting for Kamala Harris. Trump is not running for the country or democracy. He is running to keep himself out of jail. He is a criminal and he should be prosecuted for his crimes." She added, "Kamala is a prosecutor. She is gonna uphold the rule of law. Trump tries to avoid the rule of law." Republican Voters Against Trump has released a video and announced that they invested $3.5 million in a series of five 30-second videos.

The videos will be featured on streaming platforms across Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, three pivotal states that might determine the election's outcome. In another video, a person named Karl said, "I'm Karl and I voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. I will not be voting for Trump in the 2024 election because of his desire to be a dictator because of the lies and disinformation he continuously puts out there and because of his childish behavior. Is this the man who really should be leading this country?" He added, "And in my opinion, the answer is that I will never vote for Trump again."

Apart from them, three other individuals have also publicly shared their reasons for not supporting Trump in the upcoming election. The group is also launching a campaign with several billboards across the same states, showcasing former Trump supporters who are now declaring, “I WON’T VOTE FOR TRUMP.” Sarah Longwell, executive director of the organization, also spoke about Trump in a press release. “But now he’s feeling the pressure from voters who have real concerns about his age, his criminality, and his anti-democratic behavior,” she said.

She further said, “Even for those who supported him in the past, these liabilities are real — and they are alarming. We are reminding voters that there is a better choice and that we can’t gamble with American democracy by returning Trump to the White House.” Meanwhile, the group also launched an unconventional ad campaign against Trump in 2020, which resulted in over a thousand personal testimonials being submitted to their website. “One of the reasons they are so compelling is because you can tell how authentic they are, how deeply they feel this – a lot of them want to get something off their chest,” Longwell said in 2020, as reported by The Guardian.