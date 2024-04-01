When an Ex-Trump Aide Said, 'Everyone Should Vote for Joe Biden' to Ensure Democracy 'Survives'

Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson made a bold statement when she urged Americans to cast their vote for President Joe Biden in the upcoming 2024 election. In an interview with MSNBC’s Jen Psaki, Hutchinson, who previously served as a top aide to Donald Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, emphasized the importance of voting for Biden to safeguard democracy.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Araya Doheny

Hutchinson declared, "I will say that my door is completely shut to voting for Donald Trump... And the only reason that I will not endorse a candidate right now is because I still am hopeful that Donald Trump does not end up being the nominee next year. I think our country will be in a much better place overall.” [However, Trump has since become the GOP nominee.] She continued, "But what I will say, too, though, is I think everybody should vote for Joe Biden if they want our democracy to survive."

Ever since Hutchinson was part of Trump's government, she has been critical of the ex-prez. She testified last year before a House committee on the matter of January 6 and regarding Trump's activities about the uprising at the U.S. Capitol, drawing criticism and insults from the former president and his allies, as per Yahoo! News.

Earlier, Hutchinson stated to Psaki that Trump felt 'threatened' by the public discovering the truth about the riots that occurred on January 6, 2021, when supporters of the then-president Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol to protest the results of the 2020 election, Newsweek reported. In response to a question regarding Trump's social media attacks on her for criticizing him, Hutchinson stated: "I know when he starts to get nervous. I know that Donald Trump has to be nervous if not extremely frightened right now because what is happening is he is deploying his most loyal allies on Capitol Hill to try to discredit not only my testimony but the entire January 6. investigation as a whole." Once, Hutchinson also expressed her opinion about Trump—he "is the most grave threat we will face to our democracy in our lifetime, and potentially in American history"—to CNN's Jake Tapper.

Several people expressed their opinions about Hutchinson's statement on X. "I hope that Dems give Cassidy Hutchinson a primetime speaking spot at the convention this summer," said one supporter of hers before adding, "She makes a powerful case. It’s either democracy or Donald. America can’t have both. And she also builds that permission system for Republicans to cross over. They have a choice." However, many other social media users dubbed her a 'liar.' Nonetheless, it would be remiss if we didn't mention that she has even written a memoir, Enough, in which she made controversial remarks about Trump and her time working for him.