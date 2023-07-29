‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spin-off on the Cards Starring Previously Fired Cast Members

A Vanderpump Rules spin-off with the previous cast is in the making. Reality star Lana Kent confirmed the news during Amazon Live that Bravo is re-introducing Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute.

Kent said, "You will have to stay tuned for that. It is fully happening, and I think they start this week. It is so weird that they have a show and they aren't on our show. And as of now, we aren't on their show. We are all best friends and we should be filming a show together." With the ratings of the show smashing all records after the Sandoval-Leviss scandal, makers are ready to 'cash in' on the popularity by showcasing previously fired members of the reality show in a spin-off series

According to Deadline, the spinoff plot revolves around a group of close friends who are living glamorous West Hollywood lives while trading their party lives for baby bottles as they 'adapt to the next chapter' of their adventurous parental lifestyle. This means one of the primary focus will be on Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright, who welcomed their first child, Cruz, in April 2021. Taylor and Cartwright had previously their spin-off titled - Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, which saw the couple go on a family vacation to Cartwright’s home state Kentucky, the show had only one season and it aired in 2017.

Jax was one of the original cast of Vanderpump Rules since it began airing in 2013, his wife Brittany joined the show two years later after the couple started dating. However, they were fired in 2019 following their wedding. In the aftermath, Taylor released an official statement saying, "The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding, and fulfilling years of my life. Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors. @bravotv, @evolutionusa, and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you." Kristen Doute was fired in 2020 along with Stassi Schroeder.

Vanderpump Rules fans are already excited about the spin-off ever since Lana Kent had a slip-of-tongue on her podcast, she accidentally revealed Taylor and Cartwright's return on the show. “By the way, if you guys haven’t watched the Vanderpump Rules rewatch with Brittany and Jax Taylor, it’s so good. To hear their commentary and now that they have an outside perspective since they weren’t really in it. Even during some of my scenes, they’re like ‘Oh no, Lala no!’ And I’m looking at them like ‘I’m coming for you next season!' Oh, wait…’” she revealed while giving an awkward pause to her listeners in the end after realizing the slip-up.

Fans then took to Reddit to express their excitement - One Reddit fan speculated - "I wouldn't be surprised. Their watch-along show feels like kind of a temperature test." A second fan said - "Unpopular opinion alert: I'm all for Jax coming back so he and Tom can go at each other." A third fan suggested - "I just heard it as legitimate that's what went through her head for a split second and then she remembered they're no longer on the show. That happens to me with my best friend who passed. I still think, 'Oh, I should call him. He'd love this story.' Then I quickly remember." Currently, season 11 is under filming with the latest cast, production is expected to wrap up by September.

