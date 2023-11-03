Trump Jr. Testified for $250M Fraud Trail and Asked Courtroom Sketch Artist to Make Him Look ‘Sexy'

Donald Trump Jr.’s civil fraud trial took a deep dive when he approached courtroom artist Jane Rosenberg, asking her to draw him as “sexy.” After concluding his testimony in New York, Trump Jr. made a unique request, highlighting a flattering portrait Rosenberg had done of another individual, claiming that the depiction made that person look like a “superstar.” The exchange took place during a grueling session where Trump Jr. testified at the trial, which was focused on allegations of a $250 million fraud involving Trump family assets. Trump Jr. in good humor interacted with Rosenberg, especially asking her to portray him in a flattering manner.

Despite the serious nature of the legal proceeding and the gravity of the situation, the surprising request from Trump Jr. added a light-hearted vibe to the courtroom proceedings. Rosenberg, who was covering the trial on behalf of Reuters, shared this unusual interaction, revealing Trump Jr.’s unusual ask to look ‘sexy’ in the courtroom sketch.

As per Huffpost, the Trump clan is under immense scrutiny as Judge Arthur Engoron previously announced that Donald Trump, along with his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, and the Trump Organization, illegally inflated their property values to receive more favorable loan terms. Judge Engoron said to Trump’s lawyer Kise during an argument. “There is a sense of misogyny in you referring to my female principal law clerk. Do not refer to my staff again. She is a civil servant…” To which Kise responded, 'not a misogynist' but felt like he was 'fighting two adversaries' - the judge and his clerk.

As per Daily Mail, during his testimony, Trump Jr. admitted to signing financial papers declared fraudulent by the judge. However, he shifted the blame to accountants, both within the Trump Organization and external entities, highlighting their role in ensuring the authenticity of financial estimates for Trump properties and other assets. The legal proceedings can involve the pursuit of prominent damages and a probability of a ban on Trump from conducting business within the state of New York. Furthermore, as his sons were testifying in the court Donald Trump, who was not in the court slammed the judge on social media asserting, “So sad to see my sons being PERSECUTED in a political Witch Hunt by this out of control, publicity seeking, New York State Judge, on a case that should have NEVER been brought.”

This case is just one of several legal battles Trump faces while actively involved in political activities, campaigning for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. The ongoing legal saga has attracted public attention and is anticipated to persist, shaping the trajectory of Trump's future endeavors and potentially influencing his political ambitions. As the trial endures, the courtroom dynamics and revelations continue to captivate observers and insiders closely following the high-stakes legal drama involving the former president and his family.

