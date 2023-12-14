Stephen Colbert resumed hosting duties on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert after a brief absence he took to recover from surgery due to a ruptured appendix, which led to the cancellation of scheduled shows. However, upon his return to the show, Colbert reverted to his routine of satirical commentary based on former President Donald Trump. “I will regale you with the heartwarming tale of my exploding appendix, but I’ll do that a little later in the show," the late-night host said. As reported by HuffPost, he first wanted to bring the spotlight on a potential 'loophole' in the 'dictator' statement made by the leading Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential race.

Trump: I will be a dictator on day one

To refresh one's memory, as reported by AP, Trump engaged in a conversation with Fox News anchor Sean Hannity at a town hall event held in Iowa when he was if he had dictatorial ambitions. To this, Trump responded, "He says, ‘You’re not going to be a dictator, are you?’ I said: ‘No, no, no, other than day one. We’re closing the border, and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator." Naturally, while mimicking Trump, Colbert said, “Only a dictator on day one, OK? Day one. First decree: Build the wall. Second decree: Drill, drill, drill. Third decree: Every day is day one."

As per the reports by Yahoo! News, Colbert added, "Now, obviously, we know he’s kind of trolling here, but we also know he’s telling us exactly what he plans to do, and if he gets unlimited power, he won’t be giving it up." Additionally, the comedian brought focus to Trump's reelection campaign, emphasizing its underlying theme of seeking retribution right from its inception.

Stephen Colbert nails it on Trump's "I'll only be a dictator on day 1."



"Day one,

First decree, build the wall

Second decree - drill drill drill



Third degree - every day is day one."

Later in the program, Colbert delved into an incident where Trump reiterated his comments hinting at a dictatorial approach during his address at the New York Young Republican Club's 111th Annual Gala. Adding a touch of humor, Colbert remarked upon the theme of the gala being 'Angry Virgins Under The Sea.'

Here's what you've been waiting for: Stephen weighs in on Donald Trump's civil trial.

Meanwhile, as per another report by HuffPost, the ex-president continues to dominate the polls as the primary contender for the GOP nomination in 2024. Recent surveys underscored his leading position in potential head-to-head scenarios against incumbent President Joe Biden. However, it's crucial to note that polls at this juncture are typically considered speculative and fluctuate. Nonetheless, Trump's influence remains evident within key segments of the Republican Party. Additionally, his recent public appearances have raised concerns among moderates due to his perceived alignment with the far right and his commitment to removing individuals seen as political adversaries.

Thank you Stephen Colbert!!! I LOVE IT!!!

F TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/IGauwJFkoH — uhohitsro … huge fan of YUNGBLUD (@rosemar74433788) December 12, 2023

Moreover, as outlined by The Guardian, President Trump's attempt to postpone his imminent federal trial concerning allegations of his involvement in 'overturning' the 2020 election results might have encountered a significant setback due to the strategic plan of the special counsel prosecutors. This development came after their direct plea to the US Supreme Court, seeking a resolution on the pivotal matter of whether the former President can face criminal prosecution for the said charges.

