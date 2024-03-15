Former Trump Voters Denounce Him in New Ad by Anti-Trump Republican Group: ‘Jan 6 Was the End’

Former supporters of Republican nominee Donald Trump are taking on the former president in a new advertisement. While he attempts to retake the White House, Trump will probably rely on his 2016 and 2020 voters. Unfortunately for the business mogul, many of them have sworn never to back him again.

The Republican Accountability Project, which supports non-MAGA conservatives, helped boost these voters' voices in a new series of advertisements, per Raw Story. "I will never support Donald Trump again," a former voter's voice is heard saying in the ad.

NEW: Republican Voters Against Trump



We are elevating the voices of former Trump voters who have had enough of Donald Trump and will never vote for him again. pic.twitter.com/agN4DODyB9 — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) March 12, 2024

Many people who claim to have supported the previous president in the past but swear never to do so again are shown in the video. Every person explains their reason for leaving Trump, with most pointing to January 6 as the turning point. Many further point to his handling of secret materials in addition to January 6, and some believe they will never again support Trump because of his four felony charges.

Despite having supported Donald Trump in 2020, Ethan, a Wisconsin voter, "will support Joe Biden in 2024 because he believes Donald Trump is not fit to be president," he says in a video. “January 6 was the end of Donald Trump for me," he says in the video put out by the Republican Accountability Project on social media.

Another clip comes from Dave, a "two-time Trump voter from Pennsylvania who will never vote for him again because of his actions after the 2020 election." Dave revealed, “I am a conservative Republican, but I cannot stand the lying, the cheating, the illegal activities that Trump has perpetuated."

While releasing the ad, the group shared their motive for these videos, "We are elevating the voices of former Trump voters who have had enough of Donald Trump and will never vote for him again."

You all along with independents will be pivotal in this election. I served in the most powerful Navy in the world for 20-years so I love this country. We may not agree on most issues but we can both agree that our democracy is under attack. Let’s take our country back together! — LoucieFromTheBX (@LoucieFromtheBX) March 12, 2024

In the next months, a plethora of anti-Trump Republican organizations will be exerting great effort to persuade conservative voters to support Biden to thwart Trump, who they see to be a danger to democracy.

Between now and November's general election, Reed Galen, a co-founder of the Lincoln Project, an esteemed anti-Trump organization made up of both current and former Republicans, said his group will target conservative voters, aiming for $50 million at an anti-Trump, pro-Biden persuasion campaign concentrated on battleground states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Arizona, per Reuters.

Shortly after Haley withdrew from the campaign, a pro-Haley organization, PrimaryPivot, changed its name to Haley Voters for Biden. The group will target the approximately 500,000 people who supported Haley in the primary campaign in Michigan and North Carolina, according to co-founder Robert Schwartz. It may also target potential Haley backers in Georgia, where the primary is scheduled for March 12.

To persuade people to reject Trump, Republican Voters Against Trump launched its second campaign against the former president just this week. The organization will spend $50 million and use around 100 video testimonies from former supporters, per The Guardian.