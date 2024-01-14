Here's Looking at The 10 Greatest Business Failures of Donald Trump

10 Of Donald Trump's Biggest Business Fails

Donald Trump has repeatedly pointed to his background as a businessman and his (disputed) $10 billion wealth. Trump is in deep water due to more than just his remarks on immigration; his financial dealings are also being questioned. The candidate sidestepped questions about his intentions to manage the US economy given that his businesses had declared bankruptcy on many occasions. Although Trump has seen his fair share of enormous achievements, get ready for an exciting voyage through some of his most spectacular business failures.

1. Trump Vodka

In 2006, Trump debuted his vodka brand under the catchy moniker "Success Distilled." The vodka would "demand the same respect and inspire the same awe as the international legacy and brand of Donald Trump himself," according to the advertising. With predictions that the T&T (Trump and Tonic) would become the nation's most popular drink and remarks on Larry King Live that he entered the vodka market to surpass "his friends" at Grey Goose, Trump had high expectations for his booze company. 2011 saw the firm cease operations, allegedly for lack of interest.

2. Mortgage Company

The business mogul held a lavish celebration at Trump Tower in the spring of 2006 to launch Trump Mortgage LLC, a brand-new company that focused on offering loans for both residential and commercial real estate. He assigned a floor to the new venture at the Trump Organization's 40 Wall Street headquarters. As reported by the Washington Post, Trump Mortgage folded within 18 months, leaving some payments unpaid and a sporadic sales record that fell short of Trump's ambitious projections as the experts' worst concerns materialized and property values started to decline. Trump dissociated himself from the company's failure, claiming at the time that its executives had done a lousy job and that he had no involvement in the operation of the business.

3. Trump: The Game

In 1989, Donald and Milton Bradley collaborated to create Trump: The Game. This board game resembled Monopoly and required three to four players to purchase and sell real estate while attempting to outbid each other in commercial transactions. A year later, Trump acknowledged that the game was selling much less than the 2 million copies he and the toy firm had anticipated. Never one to give up on a concept, Trump brought the game back 15 years after his success on The Apprentice, making sure to include the show's slogan, "You're fired!"

4. Casinos

An analysis by The New York Times revealed that Trump's Atlantic City casinos were not nearly as profitable as the likely Republican candidate makes them seem in remarks made throughout the campaign. The Times discovered in an investigation that Trump's casinos were essentially bankrupt and heavily indebted. The Trump Taj Mahal is currently owned by a different company, while Trump's Atlantic City casinos, the Trump Plaza Casino and Hotel, have been closed. By borrowing money at interest rates so exorbitant that the enterprises had almost "no chance" of success, he developed his casino empire. Every year, his casinos reported losses. He just escaped "financial ruin" in the early 1990s by going public with his heavily indebted businesses and transferring his losses to investors.

5. Trump University

To begin with, Trump University never existed as a university. The New York State Education Department issued a warning to the "school" when it was founded in 2005 that operating without a NYSED license was against state law. Trump disregarded the advice. Three lawsuits are now against Trump University: two class-action lawsuits from California, and one from then-attorney general Eric Schneiderman in New York. Schneiderman addressed CNN's New Day in 2013: "We started looking at Trump University and discovered that it was a classic bait-and-switch scheme. It was a scam, starting with the fact that it was not a university."

6. Trump Steaks

In June 2007, Trump Steaks debuted with a crowded press event featuring nothing but The Donald. The fact that the steak was all about Trump and not quality may have led to the product's demise. The business has now shut down; maybe this is related to the 2012 closure of the Trump Steakhouse in Las Vegas due to 51 health code breaches, which included selling ducks that were five months old. The websites that once offered the frozen meat slabs have been retired to the internet archives, and there isn't much left of Trump Steaks. The consumers can no longer order them.

7. Magazine

In a news statement announcing the introduction of the magazine, Trump said that the Trump magazine "[reflects] the passions of its affluent readership by tapping into a rich cultural tapestry." The magazine was first published in 2007. After a year and a half of publication, the journal was discontinued. Between 1997 and 2009, a number of consumer periodicals featuring Trump were published. These included Trump Style, Trump World, and Trump Magazine, which closed down after the recession as a result of declining advertising income. These are not to be confused with Trump magazine, a satirical publication of short stories and cartoons that Playboy's Hugh Hefner temporarily published in 1957.

8. GoTrump.com

When the page was first founded, experts told Insider that Trump would find it difficult to attract the same level of attention for his personal social media endeavors outside of the major networks as he did for his daily tweets before and during his administration. That was partly because the page had no interactive elements. The website had no networking features that would have enabled users to register for accounts or even leave comments on the remarks made by Trump's office; it only displayed tweet-length statements from his office.

9. Trump Ice

There is a snack room at Trump Tower in New York City where they provide food and beverages. One item on the list is bottled water with Donald Trump's image, dubbed "Trump Ice." In his casinos and resorts, he also offers them. Trump said that his branded water is the "purest" in the world, with a superior mineral composition that surpasses all other premium brands, even though the bottles seem to be the cheapest dollar store kind with a fresh label slapped on the top. The quantity of minerals in Trump Ice water is much lower than in many other brands, and it is not obtained from a special place, claims author and water expert Michael Mascha. Instead of being served in glass, it is also in inexpensive plastic bottles.

10. Trump Tower Tampa

A Wall Street Journal piece that analyzed Donald Trump's real estate losses in November 2007 upset him. The study, titled "Stalled Condo Projects Tarnish Trump's Name," cast doubt on the aspect of the businessman's brand value that he valued and relied upon the most. Trump sent a 512-word letter to the editor in response. He bemoaned that the narrative, which he described as "one of the most ridiculous I have read in many years," disregarded his "tremendous successes with massive projects" in favor of "small jobs" in the Florida towns of Tampa and Fort Lauderdale. In addition to shedding light on a U.S. Trump project, the trove of previously unreported emails from within the Trump Organization was discovered during a lawsuit filed against the company following the collapse of the Tampa project (the building was never constructed).

