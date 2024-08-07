Netizens Erupt in Laughter Over Funny ‘Proof’ of Trump Campaign Getting 'Fake Supporters' at Rally

Rumors about Donald Trump hiring paid actors to fill his rallies are nothing new. These allegations have resurfaced time and again, often igniting debates and hilarity across social media. The latest incident involves a viral clip that has set the internet ablaze with laughter and mockery. The clip, posted by an anonymous user, showed a Trump supporter behaving oddly out of sync with the rest of the crowd when he held up a "You're fired!" poster and seemed to really enjoy standing behind JD Vance. @acnewsitics reshared the clip with the caption, "Here is proof that the Trump campaign hires fake supporters. This one was having too much fun!" The video quickly went viral, drawing a slew of humorous reactions from netizens.

Here is proof that the Trump campaign hires fake supporters. This one was having too much fun! 😂pic.twitter.com/3KwWmH8f6J — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 5, 2024

One user wrote, “Like he was talking to Vance telling him he's fired.” Another X user tweeted,”I wanna know how much he was paid LMAO.” In agreement, one user quipped, “CONTEXT: every time JD mentioned Kamala he flashed the YOU’RE FIRED sign!” Another user echoed a similar sentiment, “He is more funny than this election play.”

😂😂😂😂 like he was talking to vance telling him hes fired😂 — JT (@NoshrtCutz) August 5, 2024

However, there were a bunch of Trump supporters who didn’t agree with the claims. One user wrote, “Wrong. He's paying attention and he was FIRING Kamala every time JD mentioned something she did. You notice he nods in agreement when Trump's visions are mentioned.” Another X user slammed, “I WAS THERE. There were NO fake supporters. In fact, School had to fraudulently stop entry leaving TENS OF THOUSANDS of supporters in the scorching heat.”

I wanna kno how much he was paid LMAO — Cole (@thejcole21) August 5, 2024

As if this wasn’t enough, one user exclaimed, “Trump doesn’t have to entice voters with a free concert. That dude wants to be there and is using his sign at the impromptu time in the speech. This only doesn’t make sense to very slow people.” As reported by Reuters, this is far from the first time Trump’s rallies have been accused of featuring paid actors.

CONTEXT: every time JD mentioned Kamala he flashed the YOU’RE FIRED sign! 🤣 — FORGE (@ForgeSEA) August 5, 2024

A fabricated Craigslist advertisement offering payment to actors to pose as protesters at a Phoenix rally for Trump has been circulating since at least 2017. The ad stated, “Actors needed (Phoenix Convention Center). Actors/help needed for event tomorrow from 2-11 pm. $15 per hour. Duties include protest activity and holding signs that are pro-Trump. Minorities welcome and needed! Looking to fill about 500 spots.” Despite its viral spread, the ad seems to have been 'fabricated.'

Every time kamala name is spoken! pic.twitter.com/7MeDvPSxS8 — Honey_Bee (@honey_bee48) August 6, 2024

As per Business Insider, in 2015, Trump’s campaign was similarly accused of hiring actors to boost attendance at his campaign launch announcement at Trump Tower. At the time, Trump’s then-campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, denied the allegations and said, "You know Donald Trump. There is nobody who believes that when Donald Trump goes somewhere he does not generate the biggest, largest, and most rambunctious crowds on the planet. It's just not true, unequivocally. The Donald Trump campaign and Donald Trump did not pay anybody to attend his announcement."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

However, later, Lewandowski suggested that Michael Cohen (Trump’s personal attorney back then) orchestrated the hiring without campaign approval. Cohen, on the other hand, refuted Lewandowski's claims, stating, "Any allegation of payments to actors is an absolute lie that was promoted by Corey Lewandowski." He said the event was organized by David Schwartz. Schwartz confirmed his firm's involvement, explaining, "The reality is we hired 50 people, some of whom were part-time actors I found out later on. But we hired 50 people to help coordinate an event that brought in thousands of people."