Trump Suggests Ending Conflict Without Reopening Hormuz as Gas Prices Hit $4

President Donald Trump has told his aides he is open to ending the U.S. war with Iran, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

This position comes as average U.S. gas prices rose above $4 a gallon for the first time since 2022. The Wall Street Journal first reported the story, and one of his latest Truth Social posts suggests he wants out.

The Strait of Hormuz carries about one-fifth of the world’s oil trade, making its closure a significant economic issue that extends globally, with several countries already dealing with fuel shortages.

According to the Journal, Trump believes the United States has achieved major military goals by damaging Iran’s naval and missile capabilities. He thinks reopening the strait could be the job of diplomacy or other countries that depend more on the route.

This stance comes at a tough time for U.S. drivers. The national average for regular gasoline reached about $4.02 a gallon on March 31, as reported by multiple sources citing AAA data.

Donald Trump told allies hit by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz that ‘the US won’t be there to help you anymore’ and to ‘go get your own oil’ as frustration over Hormuz closure mounts https://t.co/JJr90cJ372 pic.twitter.com/z2G5vZCbJe — Financial Times (@FT) March 31, 2026

This increase appears to be Iran’s strategy, to unleash economic warfare with disruptions to oil flows through Hormuz. Reuters reported that this was the steepest monthly increase in U.S. pump prices since 2000.

Trump has signaled that he does not want the United States to bear the full responsibility for securing the passage despite launching the conflict alongside Israel.

As previously reported on Inquisitr, he told annoyed allies to “go get your own oil,” emphasizing that other countries should take the lead if they want the route reopened quickly. AP reported that the conflict has strained relationships with allies that rely more directly on Middle East energy shipments.

The White House has limited options to lower prices quickly. Reuters reported that the administration has taken measures like waiving the Jones Act and releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Jessica: Trump was bragging about the 20 tankers that got by the Strait of Hormuz as if that was a big win for the Americans. And none of them were American tankers, they were Pakistani tankers, and that came as a direct result of negotiations between Pakistan and the Iranians.… pic.twitter.com/UKm85f90Ss — Acyn (@Acyn) March 30, 2026

However, analysts told Reuters that these actions only slowed the price rise instead of reversing it. The ongoing disruptions have pushed crude above $100 a barrel and increased diesel prices, putting more pressure on freight, food costs, and household budgets.

Trump has also suggested that the conflict may not last long. The New York Post reported on Tuesday that he stated the war would not continue for long and predicted that the strait would reopen “automatically” after a U.S. withdrawal, although this claim has not been independently verified.

In addition, Iran has floated the idea of creating a toll for the Strait which will result in billions in revenue. Instead, the Journal report pointed to an internal debate about whether Washington should accept an endgame that does not involve reopening the channel before ceasing combat operations.

This decision carries political risk at home as the rising fuel prices are affecting consumers just months before the midterm elections.

The $4 mark weighs heavily for voters who assess the economy based on pump prices. Despite being a major oil producer, energy analysts told several outlets that the United States is still vulnerable to global price spikes when a crucial point like Hormuz is disrupted.

Despite Trump’s comments, the U.S appears to be preparing for a ground operation, which is a risky move and will likely prolong the conflict.