Trump Stuns at Board of Peace with Bizarre Comment- “Don’t Like Young, Handsome Men”

Leave it to Donald Trump to make headlines at every event that he hosts and attends. The latest one to the list is the Board of Peace, where he made headlines with a bizarre remark. Complimenting Paraguay’s President, Santiago Pena, Trump said, “It’s always nice to be young and handsome.”

Just a second after that, Trump added, “Doesn’t mean we have to like you. I don’t like young, handsome men.” The President continued, “Women? I like. Men, I don’t have any interest. That’s right, that’s right.”

Trump: Young, handsome guy. Always nice to be young and handsome. Doesn’t mean we have to like you. I don’t like young, handsome men. Women I like. Men I don’t have any interest. pic.twitter.com/E7P1qhExyp — Acyn (@Acyn) February 19, 2026

Trump’s bizarre statement left netizens puzzled. A lot of them questioned whether the clip was actually from the Board of Peace, given the topic of discussion on Trump’s part. “Board of peace? I have to really question that,” and X user wrote. Another one wrote, “Trump being Trump again.”

A third comment on the X thread read, “Make him stop, please, anyone. He makes other leaders uncomfortable.” Another netizen added to the conversation, writing, “Bro really out here ranking world leaders by attractiveness, this man is unfiltered.” Another one asked, “What prompted that sentence?”

Just last week, the Internet chanced upon an old video, from 2007, in which Donald Trump is seen boasting about hiring a young woman, with no qualifications, solely based on her looks. The Internet was quick to slam Trump for the video, with remarks like “disgusting” and “creepy” repeatedly surfacing in the comments section.

“How many jets do you have – and how would I apply to be a flight attendant?” a woman in the crowd is seen asking Trump in the old clip. “I think she’s hired.” He repeats, “You are hired,” he replies.

In another section of the video, the President is seen recalling an incident, calling it a “very interesting case.” He adds, “A beautiful girl, who was 17 or 18, applied to be a waitress. So beautiful. She’s like a world-class beauty, and my people came and said But Mr. Trump, she has no experience.” Trump mentioned in the videoclip that he then asked the woman, “When can you start?”

Resurfaced 2007 clip: Trump boasts about hiring a 17–18-year-old with zero experience purely for her looks, then calls it “my form of alcoholism” — openly admitting he can’t control himself around young women. Not edgy. Not funny.

Creepy, predatory, and deeply revealing. Same… pic.twitter.com/DrxSjHpQDe — P a u l (@SkylineReport) February 11, 2026

In January, Trump was in Iowa for an event, where he welcomed two women on the podium and said, “They are totally unprepared for this, but what the hell. Say a few words, thank you.” He added, “I refuse to say they’re beautiful! I refuse…But they’re beautiful. Do all women in Iowa look like you two? I don’t think so…I don’t think so.”

In addition to that, he also made headlines for his controversial remarks about White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during an Air Force One ride. “I’m looking for something to grab here because it’s going to get rough. I don’t seem to be in a great… I think you did this to me. You put me in a position where there is absolutely nothing to grab. So I’m looking for something to grab, and it’s not going to be Karoline,” he said.

Donald Trump has had repeated incidents like this. Last year, he snapped at a female journalist when he was asked about the Epstein List. “Quiet, Piggy,” he yelled.