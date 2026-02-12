Resurfaced Video of Trump Boasting About Hiring a Woman for Her Looks ‘Disgusts’ the Internet

Donald Trump’s old video from 2007 is viral again, and for all the wrong reasons. The clip happens to be from an event in 2007, in which Trump is seen boasting about hiring a woman with no prior experience, purely based on her looks. As the video resurfaced on X again, a large section of the Internet shredded the US President, flagging his remarks in the clip as “disgusting.”

Resurfaced 2007 clip: Trump boasts about hiring a 17–18-year-old with zero experience purely for her looks, then calls it “my form of alcoholism” — openly admitting he can’t control himself around young women. Not edgy. Not funny.

Creepy, predatory, and deeply revealing. Same… pic.twitter.com/DrxSjHpQDe — P a u l ◉ (@SkylineReport) February 11, 2026

In the old clip, a woman in the crowd is seen asking Donald Trump, “How many jets do you have – and how would I apply to be a flight attendant?” To which, Trump replied, “I think she’s hired.” He repeats, “You are hired.”

Later in the video, Trump is seen boasting about hiring a woman only because she was “beautiful.” He brags in the clip, “I had a very interesting case. A beautiful girl, who was 17 or 18, applied to be a waitress. So beautiful. She’s like a world-class beauty, and my people came and said ‘but Mr. Trump, she has no experience.” Trump mentioned in the video that he then asked the woman, “When can you start?”

Netizens were quick to shred the US President for the old video, which is now insanely viral on social media platform X. “He didn’t change one bit,” an X user complained. Another one labeled Trump as “creep,” adding, “He is not even trying to hide it.” Another one added, “Ah yes, the creepy old man.”

Internet users instantly called out Trump for his misogynistic comment and labeled his behavior “disgusting. “Gross and disgusting,” read one of the many comments on the video. “So gross,” echoed another one. Another netizen flagged it as “vile.”

Another comment on the thread read, “Eww! So unhinged and creepy.” A person who was in attendance at the event mentioned in the comments, “I was at this event in NYC. It totally creeped me out when he did this.”

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that not much has changed over the course of the last few years. Last month, during his Iowa visit, Trump welcomed two women on the podium and said, “They are totally unprepared for this, but what the hell. Say a few words, thank you.” He added, “I refuse to say they’re beautiful! I refuse…But they’re beautiful. Do all women in Iowa look like you two? I don’t think so…I don’t think so.”

Trump calls two women on stage and then says, “I refuse to say they’re beautiful! But they’re beautiful … I looked at both of them and said, ‘Get up here'” pic.twitter.com/aCtzqS8Heo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 27, 2026

In addition to last month’s incident, Trump has repeatedly made misogynistic comments publicly. In January, during a turbulent Air Force One journey, Donald Trump joked about White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

“I’m looking for something to grab here because it’s going to get rough. I don’t seem to be in a great… I think you did this to me. You put me in a position where there is absolutely nothing to grab. So I’m looking for something to grab, and it’s not going to be Karoline,” he was heard saying during the Air Force One ride. Needless to say, the comment garnered a lot of flak online.

Trump to Rachel Scott: “This is ABC fake news. This one. I think a nice woman, but I don’t really like her too much. ABC is about as bad as they get.” pic.twitter.com/B4mhC0B2hV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 27, 2026

Last year, the President snapped at a female journalist when he was asked about the Epstein List. “Quiet, Piggy,” he yelled back, for which he received massive criticism.