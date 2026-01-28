Trump’s Misogynistic Comment to Iowa Women ‘Disgusts’ the Internet – Netizens Label him “Creepy Grandpa”

Not a day goes by without Donald Trump trending on social media, and not for the best reasons. The US President managed to upset the Internet once again with a video clip, which netizens flagged as “creepy.”

It so happened that Trump was in Iowa for an event when he invited a bar manager and a bartender on the podium to talk about Trump’s ‘No Tax on Tips’ policy. “No Tax on Tips is HUGE for everyone in the service industry. Thank you very much,” said one of the women.

The Official White House Rapid Response account posted a video from the moment. It sealed the clip with a caption that read, “A bar manager, as well as a bartender and wife of an electrician — two Iowans who will benefit BIG from No Tax on Tips, and No Tax on Overtime secured in his tax cut.”

Trump calls two women on stage and then says, “I refuse to say they’re beautiful! But they’re beautiful … I looked at both of them and said, ‘Get up here'” pic.twitter.com/aCtzqS8Heo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 27, 2026

The video went viral, not for what the two Iowa women had to say but for what followed – a compliment from Trump. The President says in the viral video, “They are totally unprepared for this, but what the hell. Say a few words, thank you.” He added, I refuse to say they’re beautiful! I refuse…But they’re beautiful.”

After the two women left the podium, Trump added, “Do all women in Iowa look like you two? I don’t think so…I don’t think so.” As the video made its way to social media, netizens instantly called out Trump for his misogynistic comment and labeled his behavior “disgusting.”

Taking a leaf from the typical Trump-style response, a netizen dropped a comment that read, “Quiet, Piggy!” Context, if at all required, Trump snapped at a female journalist last year when she asked him about the Epstein List. “Quiet, Piggy,” Trump said to the journo, and was slammed for his response big time.

Another X user decoded Trump’s usual response to situations and wrote, “I refuse to do something, then do it anyway – type of programming.” Another netizen labeled Trump as a “Creepy grandpa.” Similar thoughts echoed in a comment that read, “What a freak.”

Trump’s comment garnered a lot of flak online. “He cannot help but sexualize women. It’s his repulsive nature,” said one. Another one added, “Disgusting.” Here’s a quick look at what some other users wrote: “Yeah. That’s not creepy at all,” a netizen commented. Another one wrote, “He points out their beauty but then insults the appearance of everyone else in Iowa, and they clap for it.”

This isn’t the first time that Donald Trump has received criticism for his problematic comments aimed at women. Earlier this week, Trump snubbed a reporter from ABC, saying, “By the way, this is ABC fake news, this one. She hasn’t asked me a good question in years. I think a nice woman, but I don’t really like her too much.”

Trump to Rachel Scott: “This is ABC fake news. This one. I think a nice woman, but I don’t really like her too much. ABC is about as bad as they get.” pic.twitter.com/B4mhC0B2hV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 27, 2026

Earlier this month, Trump had another embarrassing moment that the Internet slammed him for big time. During a turbulent Air Force One journey, Trump joked about White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

“I’m looking for something to grab here because it’s going to get rough. I don’t seem to be in a great… I think you did this to me. You put me in a position where there is absolutely nothing to grab. So I’m looking for something to grab, and it’s not going to be Karoline,” he was heard saying during the Air Force One ride.