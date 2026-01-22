Donald Trump Stuns the World With Bizarre Comment on ‘Peace’ — Netizens Say His Brain Is “Completely Fried”

President Donald Trump’s cognitive health condition has repeatedly come under scrutiny. He made headlines when he made a geographical slip-up in Davos. Now, he has sparked speculations again after making a jaw-dropping comment about peace.

During an exclusive meeting, according to The White House, the POTUS was asked questions related to his Gaza Board of Peace. The initiative came with a hefty price tag of $1 billion for countries to become a permanent member of the board. One of the journalists pressed on the membership fees and asked if countries have paid the sky-high fees.

Trump: Peace is so destructive for everyone. I mean countries that are not involved. It’s so destructive for everyone… when you have wars. pic.twitter.com/IZVJ200lIm — Acyn (@Acyn) January 22, 2026

Trump put the concern to rest, claiming that some of the countries have already “put up much more than that.” He acknowledged that a billion dollars is a lot of money, but it is “nothing compared to the value of peace.” He continued,

“Peace is so destructive for everyone. Even countries that aren’t involved. I mean, it’s so destructive for everyone when you have wars.”

Once again, he mistakenly replaced ‘war’ with ‘peace,’ raising concern as his contradictory comments were criticized by his political rivals. But more importantly, critics online questioned his cognitive health as he struggles to speak correct sentences.

An X user wrote, “It’s wild watching his cognitive decline happen live on TV.” Another user commented, “This is the same guy who is begging for the Nobel Peace Prize. His brain is completely fried.” Another X user sarcastically asked, “Peace, War…What’s the difference?”

Mashed potatoes have better logic. MAGA brought this shame on themselves, while believing their delusions that Trump’s the best thing since sliced bread. — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) January 22, 2026

Lastly, an X user commented, “Grandpa’s off the meds again.” As per reports from The Daily Beast, Donald Trump launched his Board of Peace at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He had invited several world leaders to join his cause, and Javier Milei, President of Argentina, and Viktor Orbán, President of Hungary, joined him.

However, his cause did not seem to be strong enough for countries to join his Board of Peace, with less than 20 countries joining at the ceremony. Ahead of the ceremony, the White House shared a list of names that have signed for the cause, featuring Belgium.

Maxime Prévot later tweeted, clarifying that Belgium had not signed Trump’s charter and wanted the misinformation to be corrected at the earliest. He wrote on X,

“We wish for a common and coordinated European response. As many European countries, we have reservations to the proposal.” ❗️Belgium has NOT signed the Charter of the Board of Peace. This announcement is incorrect. We wish for a common and coordinated European response. As many European countries, we have reservations to the proposal.@BelgiumMFA — Maxime PREVOT (@prevotmaxime) January 22, 2026

The report further mentioned Trump’s intention with his Board of Peace, which will be a direct response to the United Nations and would prove to be a rightful explanation of “what’s possible in other parts of the world.” He said,

“Once this board is completely formed, we can do pretty much whatever we want to do. And we’ll do it in conjunction with the United Nations.”

Nevertheless, with the critics questioning the president’s cognitive health and a former ally speaking against him, the master plan seems shaky. Additionally, focusing on denaturalization and immigration crackdowns will prevent him from stepping away from official duties, as he is bent on making his ‘ideal’ country.