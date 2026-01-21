“Senile, Old Man”: Netizens Mock Donald Trump’s Embarrassing Slip-Up While Reading Criminal Charges Against an Immigrant

Once again, Donald Trump becomes the topic of conversation! This time, not for imposing massive tariffs on other countries but for misspeaking simple words that make one question his competence as the leader of the most powerful country in the world.

During a recent press briefing, Karoline Leavitt was joined by President Donald Trump to address the media about the backlash for his immigration crackdown. He joined the briefing slightly late, entering with a thick stack of documents and mugshots of suspects that were detained by the ICE agents.

The file was titled “Minnesota, Worst of Worst.” He started showcasing images of some of the immigrant ‘criminals’ and said, “These are all out of Minnesota, just Minnesota.” He continued showing the images of the criminals and rhetorically asked, “Do you wanna live with these people?”

🚨These are the criminal illegal aliens who ICE is taking off the streets in Minnesota- DRUG DEALERS, MURDERS, CHILD PREDATORS, and more. “Many of them murderers… do you want to live with these people?” – PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/esoEonOfU5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 20, 2026

While reading the charge against one individual, he said that they were responsible for “international murder” instead of reading the correct charge, “intentional murder.” Netizens were quick to notice his slip, and one tweeted, “45 minutes of a rambling, senile old man.” Another X user criticized him, asking, “Speaking of child predators… WHERE ARE THE EPSTEIN FILES?”

Despite the criticism online, he remained unfazed and mentioned that the crimes that were occurring in Minnesota are coming from people who are “out of the country.” He blamed this on President Joe Biden’s “open border policy,” letting them all in.

Additionally, Trump claimed that these people were mentally insane, murderers, and in some cases “drug lords.” He continued,

“In other states, it’s worse. Now, in Minnesota, the crime is incredible. The financial crimes are incredible.”

The President remained obstinate, and his actions had one core message: immigrants will be deported back to their respective countries, as the administration is met with these “paid agitators, insurrectionists, troublemakers.”

This narrative is crucial in Trump’s denaturalization moves, where he has already frozen the visa processing of 70+ countries. But more importantly, the protests that are taking place in Minneapolis after the killing of Renee Nicole Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE agent at point-blank range.

If they’re murderers why aren’t they in jail? — Frank (@mugtang) January 20, 2026

The killing on the residential street sparked massive outrage, with the public questioning the administration, as they vehemently supported the action. The embers of protest could not be contained, and they exploded once again when a second ICE shooting incident took place in less than a week.

Furthermore, a protest took place in the city’s church after they learned that one of the pastors was working with ICE, causing mass uproar and forcing the DOJ to come after the troublemakers.

Donald Trump’s comments at the press briefing come right before his meeting in Davos. He will be face-to-face with the leaders of the countries that he has threatened in the past couple of weeks. Thus, keeping everyone on edge as he continues to obsess over Greenland.