DOJ Vows to Take Action Against ICE Protestors for Disrupting Church Service — “A House of Worship is Not a Public Forum”

The Minneapolis ICE shooting incident continues to fuel the fire in the state of Minnesota, with protestors demanding justice for the unlawful killing of Renee Nicole Good. The episode took a major development when protestors entered a church in the city, disrupting Christian worshippers.

A clip has been making the rounds on the internet showing protestors entering a church in St. Paul. The services had been stopped briefly as the crowd chanted “ICE out” and “Justice for Renee Good.”

DON LEMON & Protesters stormed a Minneapolis church chanting anti-ICE slogans, wrongly believing the pastor was ICE-affiliated. Church is no longer safe for peaceful worship. Disgraced ex-CNN host Don Lemon harassed pastors & parishioners on live, refused to leave when asked… https://t.co/eoVo00CfZZ pic.twitter.com/wX0OKDgnwR — Culture War Report (@CultureWar2020) January 18, 2026

The demonstrators, led by Dan Lemon, stormed inside the religious place of worship after they allegedly claimed that David Easterwood, one of the pastors, worked with ICE. They allegedly learned that Easterwood led the field agents with their operations, used violent strategies, and made unlawful arrests of the people.

The action had left the internet divided. One X user wrote, “Even if the pastor was ICE-Affiliated, that doesn’t give them grounds to disrupt a place of worship.” Another user added, “The pastor is the director of the Minneapolis ICE field office. Why conceal this fact?” A third netizen asked, “If you doing everything right… why would there be angry mobs?”

The federal agency’s official X account called out Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. They claimed that they were responsible for letting the “frenzy” mobs “run rampant” inside the church. The agency added, “We won’t be deterred. ICE isn’t going anywhere.”

The protest caught the attention of the Department of Justice, too. Harmeet Dhillon, DOJ Assistant Attorney General, shared a tweet on X, confirming that the DOJ is actively “investigating” the people who have violated the civil rights, “desecrating a house of worship and interfering with Christian worshippers.”

In a separate post on X, Dhillon shamed the actions of the protestors, stating that a “house of worship is not a public forum for your protest!” She emphasized that these places are protected by federal criminal and civil laws, and how “pseudo journalism” will not be protected, even if they practice the First Amendment. Thus, putting Lemon on “notice.”

Pam Bondi also addressed the incident on X, confirming she had communicated with the church’s pastor and that such “lawlessness” will lead to meeting the “full force of federal law.” She warned the state’s leader to “act responsibly,” and said refusal to follow her instructions will lead to them prosecuting federal crimes because the “rule of law prevails.”

However, the protestors in Minneapolis were not shaken by the threats of the DOJ, which are mere distractions. As per local media, Nekima Levy Armstrong, one of the protestors from the church, bashed officials on how they have unleashed these “barbaric ICE agents” in their community. She mentioned that it is “unfathomable” for her to learn that a pastor is overseeing the field operations.

Armstrong, who is also part of the local civil rights organization Racial Justice Network, was not bothered by the DOJ’s threats. She dismissed it as a sham and said that people who are more concerned about disrupting prayers should “check their hearts.” She said,

“If people are more concerned about someone coming to a church on a Sunday and disrupting business as usual than they are about the atrocities that we are experiencing in our community, then they need to check their theology and the need to check their hearts.”

The city has been bubbling with drama, as another shooting incident took place within a week after Good’s fatal shooting. With a protest now taking place at the city’s church, the people and the officials will be on edge, ready to clash with federal agents upon the slightest provocation.