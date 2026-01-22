Trump’s Former Ally Warns of President’s ‘Cognitive Decline,’ Speaks About His ‘Narcissism’

Donald Trump has repeatedly made headlines amid claims about his declining health and footage showing him appearing to fall asleep on camera. Despite his best attempts at shooting down those ‘rumors,’ his actions have often fueled further speculation. A former White House lawyer has come forward, giving his burning take on Trump’s alleged cognitive decline.

During an interview with MS NOW’s The Beat, Ty Cobb, who had worked with President Donald Trump during his first term in office, shared his view of what he described as his former boss’ health decline. In the clip, he reinforced the fact that the POTUS’ health has significantly declined from what he had seen previously. He explained,

“No, I think there’s been a significant decline. He’s always been driven by narcissism. But I think the dementia and the cognitive decline are palpable, as do many experts, including many physicians.”

He added that he does not believe anyone outside the United States of America considers Trump to be sane. Trump’s many comments do make sense because there have been several public instances in which he appeared to struggle to speak simple words.

Trump is now confusing Greenland and Iceland: “They’re not there for us on Iceland, that I can tell you. Our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland. So Iceland has already cost us a lot of money.” pic.twitter.com/Iu9CI6M2ku — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 21, 2026

Additionally, there have been a few reports claiming that Trump suffered a stroke in 2025, a claim his representatives have denied. It is believed that he showcases symptoms that make him struggle to stay awake during the daytime meetings. Now, if we connect the dots, Trump’s health has been put into question on numerous occasions, but it became all the more evident during his speech at the World Economic Forum.

During the convention, the POTUS brought up the topic of taking over Greenland and soon making profits and doubling the stock market. The catch? He mistakenly confused Greenland with Iceland. He said,

“They’re not there for us on Iceland, that I can tell you. Our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland. So Iceland has already cost us a lot of money.”

The comments again raised concern among people on social media. An X user tweeted, “Again, if Biden did this the media would be saying he’s too old for the job.” While another criticized his slip-up, writing, “Moments like this aren’t just embarrassing — they raise serious questions about competence and leadership on the world stage.” Another user added, “If I was America right now, I would change my name and address out of embarrassment.”

Get ready for his cult members to claim the US needs Iceland too to cover up for Trump’s sun-downing. — GPX (@GPX_Press) January 21, 2026

Earlier this month, Donald Trump had posted on his Truth Social that he had “ACED” his cognitive examination, which certifies that he is in “PERFECT HEALTH.” He gloated that this test was not taken by previous leaders of the country. He added,

“I strongly believe that anyone running for President, or Vice President, should be mandatorily forced to take a strong, meaningful, and proven Cognitive Examination. Our great Country cannot be run by “STUPID” or INCOMPETENT PEOPLE!”

Concerns about his actions and health have continued to grow, including questions surrounding bruises that appeared on his hand. Yet, the White House denies the claim. As per The Hill, Steven Cheung, a White House spokesperson, called Cobb an “eternal stain,” mocking him for sharing a name with the baseball legend, as he spread misinformation about Trump’s health.