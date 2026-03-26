Trump “Soaks in Cheers” at Mar-a-Lago —Internet Isn’t Impressed

President Donald Trump received a grand welcome as he returned to his Mar-a-Lago resort this week. His supporters cheered as the president appeared upbeat following a series of controversial foreign policy decisions that had drawn mixed criticism from the public and officials.

In a video clip recently shared on X, Trump is seen entering a room filled with supporters who greet him with sustained clapping and praise. The video quickly went viral, drawing a range of reactions online. While some celebrated the warm welcome, others mocked it, citing ongoing tensions with Iran and Trump’s rhetorical stance.

One widely shared post described the scene as Trump “soaking in cheers,” which comes as critics call this a turbulent period in global affairs.

Meanwhile, supporters on X dismissed the condemnation, calling Trump’s return a show of “strength.” “He’s back where he belongs—among people who support him,” one user wrote. Another added, “That’s what leadership looks like. Confidence and energy.”

While the country is at war. — Marro (@Marro64669954) March 26, 2026

The critics were quick to share their opinions, speaking out against the president. They questioned the timing of the celebration seen in the video, highlighting ongoing tensions involving the U.S.

“The world is on edge and he’s taking applause breaks,” one post read. Meanwhile, another user said, “This looks more like a rally than leadership.”

The reactions indicated a deep divide over Trump’s recent foreign policy decisions. His administration has faced scrutiny over escalating situations in the Middle East and Latin America. Some analysts have also warned about his unclear long-term strategy to secure the future of the nation.

According to the Pew Research Centre, Trump’s approval rating stands at 37%. Moreover, by more than a two-to-one margin, Americans now think that the decisions made under Trump’s administration have been worse than expected.

Despite this, the current president has continued to showcase confidence in press briefings and public appearances. At Mar-a-Lago, he also looked relaxed and energized, leaning into supporters’ enthusiasm.

We live in a constant cycle where Trump screws everything up all week and then returns to thunderous applause at Mar-a-Lago in order to get recharged to do it all over again the following week pic.twitter.com/L5hCLxVNSc — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 25, 2026

The online clip was first shared by the political social media account PatriotTakes, which regularly updates its followers with moments from conservative events. From there, it spread rapidly across all social media, with people flooding the comment section with their own thoughts on the president’s latest return to his resort.