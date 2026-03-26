Speaker Mike Johnson “Creates” Brand-New Award Just to Give It to Donald Trump

On Wednesday night, the National Republican Congressional Committee held its fundraising dinner at Union Station in Washington, D.C., where House Speaker Mike Johnson introduced a new honor called the “America First” award.

He announced Donald Trump as the inaugural recipient, according to The Daily Beast, although the award was not formally presented during the event. Johnson told attendees, “Tonight we have created a new award.”

The Republican Party gave the first-ever “America First” award to President Trump. House Speaker Mike Johnson praised Trump and presented a golden eagle statue that he said would become an annual honor.

The Republican Party gave the first-ever ‘America First award’ to President Trump. House Speaker Mike Johnson praised Trump and presented a golden statue of an eagle that he said would be an annual honor pic.twitter.com/azoYfLhKr8 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 26, 2026

He added, “We are going to do something we’ve never done before. We’re going to honor him with a new award that we will present annually. He is the fitting recipient of the inaugural America First award. We can think of no better title.”

The award was described as a “token of appreciation” for Trump and his leadership.

The move received mixed reactions from users on X. Under a video posted by Reuters, some users expressed appreciation, while others criticized the decision. One user wrote, “Trump is so hungry for trophies that they have to create new ones every year in a bid to try to please him.” Another user wrote, “House Speaker Mike Johnson has clearly been a key ally, backing Trump’s policies and legislative agenda. This America First Award is well-earned, and Trump owes him gratitude for helping advance his agenda.”

HuffPost reported Jen Psaki also commented on the development. She said, “Little Mike Johnson and Republicans have created yet another participation trophy to give their very special boy in the White House to make sure he feels good about himself.”

Recently, FIFA awarded Trump the newly created “FIFA Peace Prize” during the 2026 World Cup draw. FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who has close ties to Trump, praised his diplomatic efforts, according to ESPN.

According to FIFA, the prize recognizes:

“Individuals who have taken exceptional actions for peace and united people worldwide.”

WHAT A MOMENT! FIFA President Gianni Infantino presents President Trump with a medal upon him receiving the very first FIFA Peace Prize! pic.twitter.com/ohaUwjA1cF — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 5, 2025

Similarly, Jim Grech, president and CEO of Peabody Energy, presented Trump with the “Undisputed Champion of Beautiful Clean Coal” award at a White House event, according to The Independent.

Trump also spoke after receiving the “America First” award, noting the $37 million raised. He said, “Wow, that’s a lot of money.” He added, “We have a very strong party, and we’re going to take on those who want to see our country in trouble,” according to The Daily Beast.