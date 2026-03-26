Mike Johnson Defends Trump’s Remarks on Mail-in Voting As President Mails-in His Own Vote

After Donald Trump criticized mail-in voting, Mike Johnson defended the former president’s stance, even as past voting records drew scrutiny.

Trump said, “Mail-in voting means mail-in cheating,” while claiming the United States is the only country that uses the method.

However, records show Trump himself has voted by mail, including in a special election in Florida. His wife, Melania Trump, has also used mail-in voting. Trump previously won states such as Nevada and Utah, where mail-in voting has been widely used, before later criticizing the process.

Q: President Trump has railed against mail in voting, but yesterday he voted by mail in Florida. How do you square that? MIKE JOHNSON: Look, I think some states have handled mail-in balloting well. Florida is a good example of that. They don’t allow fraud. That’s not true in… pic.twitter.com/o13gO1z5Sb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 25, 2026

When asked about Trump’s stance, Johnson said some states manage mail-in voting effectively.

“Look, I think some states have handled mail-in balloting well. Florida is a good example of that. They don’t allow fraud. They have great systems,” Johnson said.

He added that concerns remain about other states and said:

“Some states handle mail-in balloting well. Florida is a great example. They don’t allow fraud. That is not true in other parts of the country. That’s the concern, especially in a state like California. It is common sense. It is an obvious thing that if you’re mailing ballots out, inherently it opens the door to at least the possibility of fraud.”

Trump: “It was brought to my attention today that we’re the only country that does mail-in voting. Mail-in voting means mail-in cheating. I call it mail-in cheating.” https://t.co/fjX7CH2PMY pic.twitter.com/9jbJsJP4gT — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 25, 2026

Johnson also argued that in-person voting provides stronger safeguards, noting that voters typically present photo identification for verification.

According to a Pew Research poll, a majority of Americans support the option of voting by mail. The survey found that 58% favor allowing voters to cast ballots by mail if they choose. Additionally, 84% support electronic voting machines that print paper ballots, while 83% favor requiring government-issued identification.

Online reactions were divided. One X user wrote, “Mail-in balloting is handled very well only in states where we win elections.” Another criticized Johnson, writing, “Johnson, you are just as corrupted as Trump.” A third user questioned the logic, asking, “A Democrat won in Trump’s district. So Mikey says that they won fair and square?”

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