Trump Shooter Thomas Crooks Was a 'Loner' Who Was Rejected from School's Rifle Team: Ex-classmate

Much as the media spotlight is on Donald Trump in the aftermath of his failed assassination attempt, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks is also dominating the headlines. The now-dead shooter who aimed at the former president during his Pennsylvania rally was apparently a "loner" who was rejected from his high school's rifle team according to his ex-classmate.

🚨 NOW: Donald Trump was just shot at at his rally. He fell to the floor and tons of agents rushed him. He got up and looked really disoriented and it appears his ear is bloody. Secret Service put him in the car and rushed him away. All agents have guns drawn. pic.twitter.com/h1I3w10VwC — Jaimee Michell (@thegaywhostrayd) July 13, 2024

Although Crooks was captured smiling in his yearbook photograph wearing a patriotic t-shirt, his former classmates revealed he was bullied in school, according to CBS News. Jameson Myers, who graduated in 2022 with the gunman, talked to the outlet and said the rally sniper was a "normal guy" and he wouldn't have imagined him being capable of doing such an act.

#NEW: We are hearing from the first classmate of Thomas Crooks. His Bethel Park classmate described him as a loner who was bullied relentlessly and wore “hunting” outfits often in class. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/mmIYwomjGJ — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) July 14, 2024

Myers attended the Bethel Park High School along with Crooks and the two were together in the rifle team. The ex-classmate said they were much closer in elementary school but grew somewhat distant in high school. He described him as a "nice kid who never talked poorly of anyone," adding, "I never have thought him capable of anything I've seen him do in the last few days. When I did speak with him, he just seemed like a normal boy who was not particularly popular but never got picked on or anything."

Although he was shot dead by a Secret Service sniper shortly after he attempted to kill Trump, the investigations revealed he was armed with a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle. Also, he was reportedly carrying suspicious items in his vehicle after the FBI said, "[Crooks was the] subject involved in the assassination attempt on the former president and that an active investigation was underway," as per BBC.

I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 14, 2024

He was identified by DNA and facial recognition technology as the shooter didn't carry any ID. He was a resident of Bethel Park in Pennsylvania, who lived about 43 miles from the site of the attempted assassination. While he was a bad shooter who was rejected from the rifle club, Crooks was awarded a $500 (£385) prize for maths and science, according to a local newspaper.

Crooks was a registered Republican but donated $15 to liberal campaign group ActBlue in 2021. He was also a member of a local shooting club, the Clairton Sportsmen's Club for nearly a year. However, law enforcement officials believe the rifle used to shoot the Republican front-runner was purchased by the gunman's father, the Associated Press reported.

JUST IN: Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20 year old shooter who tried to assassinate President Donald J. Trump was featured in a BlackRock commercial in 2023. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸#ThomasMathewCrooks #ThomasMatthewCrooks #DonaldTrump #PennsylvaniaRally #TrumpRally #TrumpRally2024 #BlackRock pic.twitter.com/g6ZOjoiygh — DONALD TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT 2024 𝕏 (@altnavigation) July 14, 2024

Meanwhile, another classmate, Mark Sigafoos, painted a contradictory picture of what Crooks was like. He said that he never saw him being bullied. Instead, Sigafoos who graduated with Crooks and had two classes with him in senior year, added that he was super smart and approachable, very well-engaged in class, and always volunteered in class to answer.

20 year old Thomas Matthew Crooks the man who attempted to assassinate President Trump. Registered as a Republican.



“My name is Thomas Matthew Crooks. I hate Republicans, I hate Trump.”#ThomasCrooks #ThomasMatthewCrooks #DonaldTrump #Trump2024 #graduation #TrumpShooter #USA pic.twitter.com/r7nX4ov47w — DONALD TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT 2024 𝕏 (@altnavigation) July 14, 2024

"This is one of the things that is being misconstrued — he was not some type of loner trenchcoat wearer. And I will say he was definitely nerdy, for sure, but he never gave off that he was creepy or like a school shooter. He seemed like he wouldn't hurt a fly," Sigafoos said.

Meanwhile, Kevin Rojek, FBI Pittsburgh special agent in charge, said in a statement, "We do not currently have an identified motive."