Trump Faces New Headache as Larger Epstein File Tranche Drops

President Donald Trump is facing new challenges from the fallout over Jeffrey Epstein. The Justice Department has released a second batch of Epstein-related documents, nearly 30,000 items, made public late Monday. This release is more impactful than last week’s initial batch because Trump’s name appears more frequently in the documents and emails, according to The Hill.

Law enforcement has never accused Trump of any crimes connected to Epstein, and he denies any wrongdoing repeatedly. He even came to the defense of Bill Clinton, lamenting that Epstein knew everyone and innocent people will be harmed.

However, this new release complicates the long-standing White House position that has downplayed Trump’s connection to the disgraced financier, who died in federal custody in August 2019, in what the Justice Department has called a suicide. On the surface, the new documents do not include any criminal allegations against Trump, but they provide uncomfortable details and give critics new points of attack at a time when public attention is divided by the holiday season.

One noteworthy item is a 2020 email, apparently written by an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York. It warns that newly obtained flight records show Trump traveled on Epstein’s private jet “many more times than previously reported.”

Reuters, citing the newly released documents, indicated that Trump flew on Epstein’s jet at least eight times in the 1990s. This includes flights where Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell was listed. It’s damning because Trump has denied being on Epstein’s plane, and the White House now faces renewed questions about what Trump knew, when he knew it, and why new details are still emerging years after Epstein’s death.

Trump: “I was never on Epstein’s plane” AUSA: “Trump traveled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than previously reported, including during the Maxwell charging period” pic.twitter.com/KnXHLue6Lm — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) December 23, 2025

The same 2020 email mentioned one flight where Trump and Epstein were the only passengers, and another flight where only they and a “then 20-year-old” whose name was redacted were listed. Trump’s defenders argue this is not proof of misconduct, but it quickly drew attention because of Epstein’s background and contradicts the more sanitized version of their relationship Trump has often presented.

The new release indicates that prosecutors sent a subpoena to Mar-a-Lago in 2021 related to the Ghislaine Maxwell case. Maxwell was later convicted of sex trafficking charges and sentenced to 20 years in prison. An email mentioned investigators found a photo of Trump and Maxwell on a phone belonging to Steve Bannon in 2021, adding another connection to the already complex Epstein saga.

The Justice Department stated that some material contains “untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump,” asserting, “To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false. If they had any credibility, they would have already been used against President Trump.” This message grew stronger on Tuesday when the DOJ labeled a viral letter, supposedly from Epstein to convicted abuser Larry Nassar, as “FAKE.”

According to Reuters, the FBI determined the handwriting did not match Epstein’s, the envelope was postmarked in Northern Virginia three days after Epstein’s death, and it lacked the required inmate mailing information.

When the first set of documents was released, with limited mentions of Trump, White House allies pointed to photographs involving former President Bill Clinton. A Clinton spokesperson called for full transparency, stating, “Someone or something is being protected. We need no such protection.” In his comments on Monday, Trump surprisingly criticized the situation, saying, “I don’t like the photos of Bill Clinton being shown,” while arguing that people who merely crossed paths with Epstein years ago risk having their reputations damaged.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is demanding more details about possible Epstein co-conspirators mentioned in the files. More releases are expected before the Epstein material is fully disclosed. With a treasure trove of more documents set to be released, the worst may be yet to come.