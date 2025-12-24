Trump Commits To $2,000 Tariff Dividend for Americans as Treasury Weighs Who Qualifies

President Donald Trump is pushing a new promise aimed at millions of struggling households. He proposes a “tariff dividend” of at least $2,000 per person. This fund would come from his extensive tariff plans. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has indicated that the payments would likely not go to families with incomes above a certain level.

Bessent, speaking on Fox News, mentioned the payments might go to households earning “less than, say, $100,000.” This language gives a clear income limit linked to Trump’s idea and begins to clarify his statement about excluding “high income people.” Trump shared on Truth Social that it would be “a dividend of at least $2,000 a person (not including high income people!)” He framed this as money returning to Americans after tariffs generated significant revenue.

Critics have attacked Trump’s tariff program, blaming it for increasing consumer prices and creating a tough trade war. The dividend is being presented as a way to give back to the public, transforming tariff money into direct aid or a benefit that voters can recognize.

How many people would qualify depends on how the White House defines income and eligibility, especially whether “less than, say, $100,000” refers to household income, adjusted gross income, individual income, or another measure. Kevin Thompson, CEO of 9i Capital Group, told Newsweek that a $100,000 cap could mean about 120 million Americans would be eligible for payments. He estimated the total cost at around $240 billion if the government issued checks at that level.

Another expert believes the number of eligible individuals, and the costs, might be even higher. Erica York, vice president of federal tax policy at the Tax Foundation, wrote that a $100,000 income limit could allow about 150 million Americans to qualify, requiring approximately $300 billion to fund the payout.

York pointed out, “The only problem is, new tariffs have raised $120 billion so far,” warning that the amounts do not add up to a $300 billion rebate. She also noted that tariffs could lower other federal revenues. Each dollar from tariff revenue may only cover part of lost income and payroll tax receipts, making the overall picture less favorable than the surface numbers suggest.

🚨 BREAKING: Scott Bessent says $2,000 tariff checks from President Trump would go to families making less than $100,000 per year Plus, MAJOR tax refunds coming in 2026 because of Trump’s new law👏 “$2K rebate – that would be for families making less than $100,000. We have not… pic.twitter.com/JKCGH0GmrF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 12, 2025

Some supporters of the idea are also cautious about its practical implications. Thompson mentioned to Newsweek that any dividend is likely to be symbolic or turned into tax savings, rather than actual checks being sent out. Bessent hinted at the same flexibility, suggesting the dividend could take “lots of forms.” He pointed to parts of Trump’s tax agenda, including “no tax on tips,” “no tax on overtime,” “no tax on Social Security,” and deductions for auto loans. He described these as significant benefits that might be funded through the tax plan instead of a standalone refund program.

This distinction matters because a straightforward cash payment would almost certainly need Congress’s approval. Past stimulus checks were authorized through legislation, and even a tariff dividend designed as a rebate, credit, or refund would face the same reality. Lawmakers would have to draft, score, and pass it.

Additionally, there is a legal issue with the source of the revenue. Some of Trump’s tariff actions are still in the courts, and the Supreme Court is reviewing the legality of parts of the tariff structure. This situation makes any plan based on tariff revenue vulnerable to legal decisions and policy changes.

Currently, Trump is promising a guaranteed $2,000 to most Americans, excluding high earners. Meanwhile, Bessent is outlining potential eligibility criteria and leaving room for the dividend to turn into tax relief rather than direct payments. Regardless, there are clearly a lot of hurdles before these checks get handed out and a long battle in Congress awaits before anyone gets excited about the potential check from Trump.