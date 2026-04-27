Trump Says Iran Can ‘Call Us’ as Peace Talks Collapse, Tehran Turns to Putin

After Donald Trump canceled peace talks and said Iran can “call us” to restart negotiations, Iran’s foreign minister is flying to Russia to meet Putin. Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in St. Petersburg, Russia, to meet with Vladimir Putin. Araghchi has also continued to engage with mediators from Pakistan and Oman who are trying to bridge the communication gap between the U.S. and Iran. A ceasefire in the Iran war appeared likely when a U.S. delegation planned a trip to Pakistan to hold peace talks with Iran.

Sina Toossi, a senior non-resident fellow at the Center for International Policy, revealed that the U.S. and Iran “have a lot of political pressure on them,” as the two traveled to Pakistan. “The Iranians have a bigger burden in this regard, because they were in the middle of negotiations twice with the United States when the United States and Israel launched surprise military attacks against them,” Tossi said in a conversation with Al Jazeera.

However, that changed when Trump canceled Steve Witkoff ⁠and Jared Kushner‘s trip. Abbas Araghchi had arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan, on April 24, with Witkoff and Kushner set to arrive on April 25. However, on the day of the envoy’s visit, Trump cancelled their visit.

Araghchi blamed the U.S. for backing out of peace talks and said they have yet to see whether the U.S. was “truly serious about diplomacy.” Trump has said the U.S. envoy would be “wasting their time” by traveling to Islamabad, explaining the reason for canceling the trip. “If they ⁠want to talk, they ​can come to us, or ​they can call us. You know, there is a telephone. We have ​nice, secure lines,” Trump said ​in a conversation with Fox News.

Iran’s top diplomat just landed in Russia to meet Putin. They’re talking ceasefire deals with the US after weeks of war and oil blockades. Tehran wants talks to reopen sea routes and ease pressure fast. pic.twitter.com/2MpRonENAi — ExtraOrdinary (@Extreo_) April 27, 2026

Russia’s foreign ministry has since then confirmed that Abbas Araghchi is visiting Russia. “We confirm a visit by Araghchi to Russia with the aim of holding talks,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a conversation with RIA Novosti news agency. As global powers scramble to restart peace talks and stabilize rising oil prices, reports suggest that Iran and Oman want the Strait of Hormuz reopened to restore vital energy flows.

Oman’s foreign minister, Badr bin Hamad, met with Abbas Araghchi to talk about their “shared responsibility” with the Strait of Hormuz. “Good discussion on the Strait of Hormuz with Iran’s Foreign Minister Dr. Araghchi,” bin Hamad wrote on X. “As littoral states, we recognize our shared responsibility to the international community and the urgent humanitarian need to free the seafarers held for far too long. Much diplomacy is required and practical solutions to ensure lasting freedom of navigation.”