Trump Extends Iran Ceasefire in a Move That Leaves Strait of Hormuz Blocked

Donald Trump has extended the ceasefire deadline with Iran, announcing the decision on his Truth Social account. According to Politico, Trump said Pakistani officials requested that he delay planned strikes for now.

As CNBC reported, Trump wrote: “Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal.”

However, Trump reiterated that the U.S. blockade on Iranian shipping would remain in effect in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to U.S. President Donald J. Trump, he has ordered the U.S. military to hold off on the resumption of strikes against Iran and maintain the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, saying that due to the fractures within Iran’s top civilian and military command structure, the… pic.twitter.com/pJxCyo9sSN — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 21, 2026

He wrote, “I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.”

According to CNN, the deadline was extended after Iran did not respond regarding the second round of peace talks in Pakistan.

Trump met with his national security team as the deadline approached, but negotiations stalled due to Iran’s lack of response. U.S. officials believe the delay may be linked to internal divisions within the Iranian government. Trump extended the deadline, opting to continue diplomatic efforts rather than immediate military action.

However, a major sticking point is Iran’s demands that the U.S. lift the restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, a request Trump had declined.

Trump’s ceasefire extension came after he said he expected to bomb in an interview on CNBC on Tuesday morning.

He stated, “Well, I expect to be bombing because I think that’s a better attitude to go in with,” adding, “But we’re ready to go. I mean, the military is raring to go. They are absolutely incredible.”

𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗝. 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝟬𝟴:𝟯𝟲 𝗣𝗠 𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝟬𝟰.𝟮𝟭.𝟮𝟲 Iran doesn’t want the Strait of Hormuz closed, they want it open so they can make $500 Million Dollars a day (which is, therefore, what they are losing if it is closed!). They only… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 22, 2026

The BBC reported that after the ceasefire announcement, many Iranian officials took to X to express their views. Iranian member of parliament Mahmoud Nabavian, who was also a part of the first round of peace talks, took to X to claim that any talks with the U.S. are “purely detrimental and irrational.”

Spokesperson for Iran’s top military command has also stated that if Iran gets attacked, Iran’s forces would “strike pre-determined targets delivering another, even harsher lesson.” These warnings did not mention the ceasefire.

On the other hand, Reuters reported that Iran’s Tasnim News Agency has described the naval blockade as “continued hostility.” They also added, “As long as the blockade persists, Iran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and, if necessary, it will break the blockade by force.”

Tasnim News Agency is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as stated by Fox News.