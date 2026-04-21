Trump Says Bombing Iran Is a “Better Attitude” as Ceasefire Nears End

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that bombing Iran is “a better attitude” to take into talks. The White House was considering whether to maintain a ceasefire or resume military action.

In an interview with CNBC, Trump stated he did not want to extend the truce because “we don’t have that much time.” He added, “I expect to be bombing because I think that’s a better attitude to go in with. But we’re ready to go. I mean, the military is raring to go.”

These comments presented Trump’s negotiating stance in very direct terms during a time when diplomacy was still uncertain. Reuters reported that Washington was optimistic talks with Iran could proceed in Pakistan, while a senior Iranian official mentioned Tehran was thinking about participating.

At the same time, Trump expressed that the United States was in a strong position to negotiate and expected to secure what he called a “great deal.”

CNBC: “You’re saying that you need at least the prospects for a signed deal today and tomorrow or else you would resume bombing Iran?” TRUMP: “Well, I expect to be bombing because I think that’s a better attitude to go in with — but we’re ready to go.” pic.twitter.com/9oGKqPNZjE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 21, 2026

His remarks came as the ceasefire deadline approached and the administration issued mixed messages about whether it would allow more time for diplomacy. Reuters first noted Trump’s reluctance to extend the ceasefire during the CNBC interview.

Later Tuesday, a Reuters live report indicated Trump did extend the ceasefire after a request from Pakistan, which has been mediating the talks, while keeping a blockade of Iranian ports in place. This left the administration trying to manage two messages simultaneously: pressure and negotiation.

Trump’s comments also came amid a war that has already significantly impacted U.S. forces. Reuters reported earlier this month that 13 U.S. military service members had died in the conflict and more than 300 were wounded, according to U.S. Central Command. Six of the deaths were due to a military refueling aircraft crash in Iraq, while seven others died during operations against Iran.

The president has repeatedly claimed that force provides the United States with leverage. Reuters reported on April 3 that Trump had threatened to bomb Iran “back to the ‘Stone Age,’” including potential strikes on energy infrastructure and desalination plants, while urging Tehran to end the war on U.S. terms.

Tuesday’s statement fit this pattern, but it was notable because he presented the threat of renewed bombing not just as a military option, but as a negotiating tactic.

“…We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY…” – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/L4wQMJfGE6 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 19, 2026

Public opinion has been less clear-cut. An Ipsos poll published April 13 showed that only 24% of respondents felt that U.S. military action in Iran had been worth it when considering costs and benefits, while 51% disagreed.

The same survey revealed that 54% opposed a U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. These results indicated political limits at home even as Trump continued to assert that pressure on Iran should increase.

By Tuesday night, the situation had changed again. Reuters’ live coverage stated the ceasefire was extended, at least for now, following Pakistan’s intervention. However, Trump’s earlier comments left little doubt about his stance if talks break down. He is framing the possibility of further bombing not as a last resort, but as the approach he believes gives him an advantage.