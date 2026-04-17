Donald Trump Announces “10-Day Ceasefire” Between Israel and Lebanon

President Donald Trump has announced a major update regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Lebanon.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel. These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST.”

The Guardian reports that the ceasefire would come into effect in Lebanon, where Israel conducted airstrikes targeting the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: We just made a deal with Lebanon. We have a ceasefire with Israel and Lebanon. They’ll probably come to the White House over the next 4-5 days, the first time they’ve met in 44 years. pic.twitter.com/nVpUMPpqkD — Department of State (@StateDept) April 16, 2026

Trump also stated, “On Tuesday, the two Countries met for the first time in 34 years here in Washington, D.C., with our Great Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.”

In a televised speech, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “We have an opportunity to make a historic peace agreement with Lebanon.”

Netanyahu also added that Israel would maintain a 10 km or 6.2-mile “security zone” along the southern Lebanon border.

In a statement shared on Telegram, Hezbollah stated that it is keeping a “finger on the trigger” if there is any “treachery and betrayal” from Israel.

Reacting to news of the truce, the group stressed, “Any ceasefire must be comprehensive across all Lebanese territory and must not allow the Israeli enemy any freedom of movement.”

According to The Associated Press, the U.S. State Department has mentioned that Israel still has the right to defend itself “against planned, imminent, or ongoing attacks.”

However, other than that, Israel “will not carry out any offensive military operations against Lebanese targets, including civilian, military, and other state targets.”

According to NBC News, a senior Iranian official has stated that any peace talks depend on meeting Iran’s and those of its allied resistance group’s conditions.

Th official wrote on X, “The resistance of Hezbollah fighters and Iran’s multifaceted pressure [the Strait of Hormuz and suspension of negotiations] led to the imposition of a ceasefire on the Zionist-American adversary in Lebanon.”

He also claimed, “This is while the Lebanese government and Trump are trying to present this ceasefire as their own initiative.”

THIS IS ABSOLUTE CINEMA 🍿 🇺🇸 Trump at 1:10 –– “Iran called me, they want the deal very badly” 🇮🇷 Iran at 1:15 –– 🔥 “Trump is lying. We didn’t call him and we aren’t desperate for any deal” “He should know that there won’t be any deal without including Lebanon and Iran… pic.twitter.com/xedpRbXNBS — Amock_ (@Amockx2022) April 13, 2026

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the ceasefire.

Guterres wrote on X, “I welcome the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel & Lebanon, and commend the role of the US in facilitating it. I hope this will pave the way for negotiations towards a long-term solution to the conflict & contribute to ongoing efforts toward a lasting & comprehensive peace in the region.”

“I urge everyone to fully respect the ceasefire and to comply with international law at all times,” he added.