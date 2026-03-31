Politics

Trump Says He’s “Too Busy” for Ballroom — Talks About It Anyway

Published on: March 31, 2026 at 9:22 AM ET

The president is too busy talking about his ballroom to talk about his ballroom!

Anuraag Chatterjee
Written By Anuraag Chatterjee
News Writer
Trump pushes ballroom project as global tensions and criticism mount
Trump pushes ballroom project as global tensions and criticism mount | Credit: Wikimedia Commons/ DHSgov

Donald Trump appears to be balancing multiple domestic and international challenges. As tensions rise following the reported closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the president said he has limited time to focus on plans for a new ballroom at the White House. Despite that, Trump discussed the project aboard Air Force One, where he displayed a board showing a rendering of the proposed building.

In remarks captured on video, the 79-year-old said:

Trump is reportedly overseeing plans to demolish the East Wing of the White House to construct the ballroom. He has said he wants the new addition to be state-of-the-art and secure enough to host presidential inaugurations. 

Recent reports have also indicated that the U.S. military may be involved in constructing a secure underground facility beneath the ballroom. The president referenced the development, saying it became public due to a lawsuit he described as “stupid.” He added that the military is building a large complex under the structure and that construction is progressing.

Revealing a full-size picture of the ballroom, Trump reiterated that he has limited time due to ongoing conflicts but emphasized that the ballroom project remains “very important” to him. 

Online reactions to the proposal have been largely critical. The broader geopolitical situation has also drawn attention, with tensions involving Iran contributing to volatility in global energy markets. Analysts say the situation has led to fluctuations in oil prices and increased concerns about potential fuel shortages if disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz continue. 

The ballroom is planned for the site of the East Wing and is expected to be funded by a mix of private and corporate donors. The White House has publicly acknowledged several contributors. However, The New York Times reported that some donors were not disclosed, including companies such as BlackRock and Nvidia, both of which have business interests that could intersect with federal policy decisions.

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