Donald Trump appears to be balancing multiple domestic and international challenges. As tensions rise following the reported closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the president said he has limited time to focus on plans for a new ballroom at the White House. Despite that, Trump discussed the project aboard Air Force One, where he displayed a board showing a rendering of the proposed building.

In remarks captured on video, the 79-year-old said:

Trump: I’m so busy that I don’t have time to do this. Fighting wars and other things. But this is very important. I think it will be the greatest ballroom anywhere in the world

pic.twitter.com/ZSApCdxOvG — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 30, 2026

Trump is reportedly overseeing plans to demolish the East Wing of the White House to construct the ballroom. He has said he wants the new addition to be state-of-the-art and secure enough to host presidential inaugurations.

Recent reports have also indicated that the U.S. military may be involved in constructing a secure underground facility beneath the ballroom. The president referenced the development, saying it became public due to a lawsuit he described as “stupid.” He added that the military is building a large complex under the structure and that construction is progressing.

Trump reveals the military is building a fallout bunker under his new ballroom: “The military is building a massive complex underneath the ballroom.” So nice to know that in the event of a nuclear war the corrupt politicians who caused the war will survive while we all die. pic.twitter.com/E762mTfOUI — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) March 30, 2026

Revealing a full-size picture of the ballroom, Trump reiterated that he has limited time due to ongoing conflicts but emphasized that the ballroom project remains “very important” to him.

Online reactions to the proposal have been largely critical. The broader geopolitical situation has also drawn attention, with tensions involving Iran contributing to volatility in global energy markets. Analysts say the situation has led to fluctuations in oil prices and increased concerns about potential fuel shortages if disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz continue.

The ballroom is planned for the site of the East Wing and is expected to be funded by a mix of private and corporate donors. The White House has publicly acknowledged several contributors. However, The New York Times reported that some donors were not disclosed, including companies such as BlackRock and Nvidia, both of which have business interests that could intersect with federal policy decisions.